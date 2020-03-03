Two candidates hoping to pull off an upset victory in the next general election have met in a debate over who would best lead the DFL Party to that victory in Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District. In the debate, held in Monticello on Feb. 19, DFL candidates Ian Todd and Tawnja Zahradka, acknowledged the odds, but both agreed that incumbent Republican Tom Emmer is beatable.
But they did not agree on which of them is best poised to do so.
“I like to win, and I’m a competitor,” Zahradka said in her introduction. “There is not one part of me that’s in this race to lose.”
She is a political newcomer who has never sought or held office.
Todd also has not held office, but he is reentering familiar territory. He ran and lost to Emmer in the 2018 race. But in his introduction, he stressed, “We brought us 9 points closer. I’m so proud of what we accomplished. I know that me being here is audacious. It always has been, from the beginning.”
The debate was conducted before a crowd of approximately 150 people who chose to skip watching the nationally televised presidential debate the same evening and instead went to the Monticello Community Center to listen politely to a pair of 6th District congressional candidates.
Candidates answered a list of questions prepared in advance by the Minnesota Sixth Congressional District (CD6) Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in coordination with a group called Wright County Indivisible.
This was the first debate featuring the two candidates, but a second debate will likely be set up prior to the DFL CD6 convention on May 9, at which it is likely that DFL delegates will endorse one of the two as their choice to face Emmer in the general election on Nov. 3.
Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District circles the western and northern metropolitan area and takes in all of Wright, Sherburne and Benton Counties as well as portions of Carver, Stearns, Anoka and Washington counties. The largest city within the district is St. Cloud.
Emmer, first elected in 2014, was reelected in 2018 with 61% of the vote, continuing a long streak of Republican wins in the red-leaning district.
Although the two debaters largely agreed with each other as they ran through a checklist of traditional Democratic positions Feb. 19, some differences popped up immediately. In the first question regarding health care, Todd pushed for single-payer, universal health care.
“Health care most certainly is a right,” Todd said, adding, “The way that we actually move towards that, towards actually securing that right for all Americans, is by making sure that we secure Medicare for all.”
Zahradka agreed that health care is a right but disagreed on the strategy.
“I think that if we want to win the 6th District, a district that’s full of conservatives, a district where we need to have a tent that brings everybody into the tent, if we try to ram Medicare for all down their throats, they stop listening,” she said, adding that, in her opinion, the Affordable Care Act should be strengthened and the peoples’ right to choose should be preserved.
Explaining that she would “love” to have Medicare for all, she went on to say there aren’t enough votes to make that happen at present. “We’ve got to win the 6th. If you force Medicare for all down the peoples’ throats in the 6th, guess what’s going to happen? You’ll have two more years of Tom Emmer.”
In a rebuttal, Todd said, “Of course, I am not going to sacrifice good enough for perfect, better for perfect, which means, yes, if it’s not possible for us to get Medicare for all quite yet, then I will vote for a public option.”
Zahradka returned a couple of times during the debate to her own story of sexual harassment during her years as host of the television program The Minnesota Experience, which aired for 23 years before, she said, she was forced out after complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace.
This treatment, she indicated, in part prompted her to enter the race. “It’s personal to me,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I got into this race. It’s one of the reasons I decided to stand up and fight back.”
She stressed that being a woman will be a positive attribute in the upcoming election. Noting that Amy Klobuchar won the majority of Senate votes in the Sixth District in the last election, she underlined, “Women right now are on fire. They’re angry. They’re upset. My story resonates.”
But youth also matters, Ian countered, adding that he also deserves a second shot at the seat after seeing notable gains in his first race. “I was so proud that I got to run in 2018,” he said. “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my life.”
He added, “We have to get the young people out to vote. I think, a millennial like me, I’m going to be able to do that. I’m going to reach people who have a lot of concerns about the direction that our country is going. What they want to hear right now is bold action.”
Todd, who lives in Sauk Rapids with his wife, is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to her years hosting a television program, Zahradka was crowned winner of the 1995 Miss Minnesota contest. She and her husband live in Forest Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.