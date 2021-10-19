Over the objection of two commissioners, Anoka County is moving to the second phase of design for a new jail and 911 call center. Phase 2 will cost over $17 million.
In April the board approved a $44,500 contract with Wold Architects for site plan design services for a new jail, 911 call center, workhouse and parking structure. The board reviewed a site plan at an Oct. 1 work session.
Wold proposed putting the 911 call center on the corner of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Hanson Boulevard in Andover, next to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The proposed jail and parking ramp would remain in the area of the County Government Center in Anoka. The two-story jail would encompass the space occupied by the existing parking ramp and jail. The seven-level parking ramp would have 1,200 parking stalls and be surrounded by Fourth Avenue, Golf Street, Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street in Anoka.
The county workhouse would be expanded at its current location, 3300 Fourth Ave., in Anoka.
In a 4-2 vote Oct. 12 the County Board approved an updated contract with Wold, with Commissioners Matt Look and Jeff Reinert dissenting. Commissioner Julie Braastad, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, was absent. The contract could cost up to $13.2 million.
In a second 4-2 vote the board approved a $4 million contract amendment with ICS for construction management services for the project. ICS has helped the county select an architecture firm as well as coordinate work between the architect and county departments. The amendment is for continued support as the county and Wold Architects enter the second phase of project design.
For the second phase of the project, Wold will further prepare designs, coordinate bidding and make sure all necessary codes and regulations are followed.
“Signing this does not say we’re finalizing the project completely,” Cory Kampf, the county’s Finance and Central Services Division manager, said. “There will be other decisions along the way. ... This allows us to begin the final design process, which is going to take probably close to a year for some buildings, a couple years for the jail itself, but a year as we look at the parking ramp, as we look at the 911 facility.”
If at any point the board decides not to continue with Wold Architects on the project, only the money spent up until that point will be lost, Kampf said.
“This is a long process, it’s a four- to five-year process,” Kampf said.
It would be wasteful for the board to spend nearly $18 million on a project and then back out, Reinert said.
“It really does green light the project,” he said.
Reinert worried the board was rushing into the contract amendment without having enough time to think it over. The board had 11 days between reviewing the site plan and approving the contract amendment. The project has been in the works for about four years.
The commissioners didn’t receive a copy of the site plan until the work session, Reinert said, so there wasn’t time to review it prior to the work session either.
He moved to continue the conversation to a later date, a motion that ultimately failed 3-3. Commissioners Look, Reinert and Robyn West voted in favor.
“This isn’t something I think that we want to rush,” Reinert said. “Of course, some would argue a four-year process isn’t rushing it. We really did just get the information we need to have a real good discussion 11 days ago.”
Meisner later moved to suspend the contract amendment vote to Oct. 26, when Braastad will be in attendance, but that motion failed 3-3. Meisner, Reinert and Look voted in favor.
Look wanted the opportunity for taxpayer input regarding the project.
“I absolutely think that they need to have a say in this,” Look said.
He considered putting the measure on a ballot because the total project could cost upwards of $300 million.
Look also proposed raising sales tax to match neighboring counties, with a set end date to revert back to the current sales tax.
“Keep in mind, sales tax isn’t always paid by Anoka County residents,” Look said. “People passing through Anoka County are buying things, paying sales tax.”
Raising sales tax would require state legislative approval, Commissioner Scott Schulte said.
Look said he hadn’t yet seen sufficient evidence that the jail needs replacing in the first place.
“I want the proof that this facility is going to get shut down if we don’t build a new one,” Look said.
Sheriff James Stuart said Look will not see a written report that says that, but he’s heard verbal comments from the Department of Corrections about the need to improve the jail. Stuart also said he’s had concerns about the jail and whether it’s suitable for inmates and staff since he was first elected.
Not only does the jail lack sufficient space for all its inmates, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shown it isn’t made for quarantining or any sort of medical and mental health care, Stuart said.
“We have an outstanding team in that jail managing liability, doing the best that they can with a facility that was designed for literally half of the inmates that are allocated for it and working within an infrastructure that is radically undersized and outdated,” Stuart said.
He said when the jail was built in 1983, it hardly suited the needs of the time, let alone the needs of today.
It was designed for 140 inmates. Many of the rooms are now double booked, Schulte said. The county has sent inmates to other counties due to lack of space at the jail.
Commissioners Mandy Meisner and Mike Gamache agreed that taxpayers should be more informed of the project, but they weren’t necessarily in favor of a referendum.
Gamache said bonding is a suitable tool for the project, because paying off the debt would affect future residents and not just the ones living within the county at this time.
“We’re going to have more population, we’re going to have more people coming in, and they should pay for it in the future,” Gamache said. “That’s why we bond.”
Schulte sees the new jail, 911 call center, parking ramp and work house as an investment the county needs to make. He compared the current facilities to a vehicle, where if the maintenance costs are adding up to more than the car is worth, it’s time to get a new one.
