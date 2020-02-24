Drainage issues are forcing the Anoka County Highway Department to reconstruct a county road in Nowthen.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 11 approved resolutions authorizing the preparation of a highway right of way plat and acquisition of right of way for the project on Cleary Road NW (County Road 66) between Viking Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 22) and St. Francis Boulevard (Highway 47).
According to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation, an overlay project was done on Cleary Road 10 years ago, but the road condition has deteriorated faster than anticipated because of drainage issues.
Poor drainage has accelerated wear with water held in the subsoils, and on one segment of the road there is no ditch into which the water can drain and it is pooling on the road surface, MacPherson said.
Under the project, 4 inches of the road will be removed and ground up to create a firm base for the new bituminous surface, he said.
Work will also involve ditch improvements to allow proper drainage from the road surface, possibly with some curbing in places, MacPherson said.
The project is currently in the design stage, so there is no cost estimate at this time, but funding will come from the county’s road and bridge levy and/or the transportation tax, according to MacPherson.
Construction could take place this year, but any delays in acquiring the right of way — there are 47 parcels — could push construction back to 2021, MacPherson said.
The county plans to do some minor repairs this spring to prevent part of Cleary Road from “blowing up,” he said.
Cleary Road is a two-lane rural highway, and that won’t change with this project, MacPherson said.
