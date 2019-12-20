Anoka County’s entry into the bond market to refinance general obligation bonds to save interest costs and taxpayer dollars went better than expected.
When the Anoka County Board approved a resolution Oct. 22 for the issuance and sale of general obligation capital improvement refunding bonds in the amount of $10.69 million, the anticipated interest rate was between 1.7% and 1.8% for a savings of $962,000 or 7.59% in interest costs, according to Cory Kampf, county division manager for finance and central services.
But the bond sale Dec. 5, which was approved by the board Dec. 6, brought a low bid from Piper Jaffray & Co. with a true interest rate of 1.2799%, resulting in an interest rate savings of more than 8%, Kampf said.
This translate into debt savings of $180,000 a year, which will go into effect in 2021, he said.
In addition, the premium structure of the low bid means the bond total was lower at $10.115 million, Kampf said.
There were nine bids, which was unusually high, he said.
“There was a lot of interest in this bond issue, and the result was very strong,” said Elizabeth Bergman, a director at Baker Tilly, the county’s bond counsel. “This is significant savings.”
The county’s strong credit rating, AA+ from Standard & Poors, also helped, according to Bergman.
The two refunded bonds were originally sold in 2011 and 2012 at interest rates ranging from 3.1% to 5%, Kampf said.
The 2011 bond issue in the amount of $8.1 million funded county gun range improvements, a St. Francis Library project and first-phase expansion of the county highway department building, while the 2012 bond issue, which totaled $13.8 million, paid for two road reconstruction projects — Lexington Avenue from Main Street north to Bunker Lake Boulevard and Bunker Lake Boulevard from Sunfish Lake Boulevard to Germanium Street, according to Kampf.
