The Anoka County Regional Rail Authority has cut its property tax levy by 18.5% for 2020.
The authority, which comprises the members of the Anoka County Board, unanimously approved a $2.2 million levy for next year; the 2019 levy was $2.7 million.
This was achieved by eliminating about $500,000 of the levy allocated to future rail service/safety improvements at Ramsey Boulevard, Sunfish Lake Boulevard, Foley Boulevard and Highway 47, according to Dee Guthman, rail authority executive director.
That’s redundant because the county now has a transportation tax for road and transit projects like these, said Commissioner Matt Look, rail authority chair.
The County Board put in place a transportation tax in October 2017 following the dissolution of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, also known as CTIB. The tax is a quarter-cent transit sales and use tax plus a $20 vehicle excise tax, the same as the former CTIB taxes.
This tax levy decrease can’t be expected for 2021, said Commissioner Mandy Meisner.
The rail authority can use reserve funds to reduce the tax levy, Look said.
The transportation tax also picks up the county’s portion of the former CTIB tax that paid operating costs of the Northstar Commuter Rail system, according the Guthman.
The approved rail authority budget, which totals almost $9.1 million compared with $9.6 million in 2019, earmarks $6.7 million to Northstar operating costs, the same as 2019, Guthman said.
The bulk of the levy, a little over $2 million, goes to the rail authority’s annual debt payment for the county’s share of the Northstar construction costs, she said.
“Ridership on Northstar has increased a small amount in 2019,” Guthman said.
In November the County Board approved a contract with the Metropolitan Council/Metro Transit for the 2020 annual operating grant in which the county’s base share will be $6.2 million plus about $130,000 for periodic maintenance costs.
According to Guthman, the Northstar operating cost for 2020 is pegged at $21.1 million with farebox revenue covering $2.8 million of that amount.
Other funding sources, besides Anoka County’s $6.3 million, are $9.2 million from the state, $1.4 million from Hennepin County and $1.5 million from Sherburne County.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the County Board, wants to renegotiate the county’s Northstar contract with the Metropolitan Council at some point to either reduce the county’s share or eliminate it altogether.
Schulte said he believes the funding formula, which is based on rail miles, number of stops and ridership, is unfair to Anoka County when compared with what Hennepin and Sherburne counties are paying annually.
Northstar Commuter Rail provides weekday rush-hour services to and from Big Lake and Minneapolis with stations in Elk River, Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley along the route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.