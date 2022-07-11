One payment approved by the Anoka County Board June 28 to Metro Transit for the county’s share of the cost to operate Northstar Commuter Rail service for 2021 and 2022 was negotiated; the other was not.
The 2021 operating contract with Metro Transit totaling $1.957 million received unanimous approval from the board, but the 2022 figure, the same amount, passed on a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Mandy Meisner opposed.
The county and Metro Transit, which is the transportation operating division of the Metropolitan Council, agreed to the final 2021 figure, but there had been no agreement on this year’s payment.
According to Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator and executive director of the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority, the county’s share of Northstar operating expenses were lowered the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic which reduced service and costs.
As a result, the original amount the county owed Metro Transit in 2021 was first cut from $6.5 million to about $3.1 million, then negotiated down to approximately $2 million when Metro Transit used federal COVID-19 relief dollars to plug the funding gap, Guthman wrote in a report to the board.
Pre-pandemic, Northstar ran six morning rush hour trains and six in the evening rush hour, plus some weekend service and trains for special events, for example Minnesota Twins games.
“Since March 2020 near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have offered two Northstar trips each weekday morning and afternoon,” Drew Kerr, Metro Transit communications manager wrote in an email response to questions.
Metro Transit sought about $2 million in operating funds from the county for 2021 because after accounting for a Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway rebate on 2020 track usage and repairs, this was the amount needed to pay for 2021 service.
Guthman said the county was due to pay just more than $6.7 million for Northstar service this year, but that was reduced by Metro Transit to about $4.7 million based on budgeted service that was set at four morning and four afternoon trips on weekdays, but as of June 1, service remained at two morning and two afternoon trains.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, county board chairperson, said there has been no indication from Metro Transit that it will consider increasing service until next year.
When the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee met June 21 to discuss the payments, it recommended that with the service level remaining the same as 2021, the county should not pay any more than for 2021.
In the past, county payments have been on a quarterly basis, but in his motion at the board meeting June 28 to cap the 2022 payment at $1.957 million, Schulte said that this was to be a “full and final” amount for this year.
“We are paying for the service we are getting,” he said.
Metro Transit should allocate more federal dollars to cover 2022 Northstar costs as it did for last year, Schulte said.
Meisner opposed the motion because she wanted more negotiations to take place with Metro Transit, but Commissioner Matt Look said there had been “significant discussions” with the Metropolitan Council and Metro Transit many times.
“There has been a 70% reduction in service and we have a fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers,” he said.
The county has no control over the service that Metro Transit provides and Northstar is a “highly underperforming asset,” Look said.
While supporting the motion, Commissioner Mike Gamache said he hoped the board’s action would provide an opportunity for further discussions with Metro Transit on service.
“Whether service will return to the levels before COVID is a question because people continue to work remotely,” he said.
Kerr said the operating grant request to the county was increased for 2022 because the BNSF rebate could not be assumed and to cover the cost of two more trips each weekday morning and afternoon and the addition of some special event service.
“As with every year, final county contribution levels for 2022 will be determined based on actual expenses and revenues,” Kerr wrote.
And the county share of 2022 service costs, at the same service level as 2021, would be $2.9 million, he wrote.
Northstar ridership levels continue to decline, Schulte said.
But Kerr wrote that the average weekday ridership was 2,739 in pre-pandemic 2019 and in May this year, that number was 361. Ridership has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, according to Kerr.
Guthman said that Northstar funding sources are farebox revenue, Minnesota Department of Transportation, other state dollars and Anoka, Hennepin and Sherburne County.
Schulte hopes the board’s decision will bring the Metropolitan Council to the table to consider changes to the original operating agreement, which was based on a flawed study, he said.
That study projected that the highest ridership would come from Anoka County, so its share was greater than the other two counties, Schulte said. “Sherburne County has had more riders than Anoka County,” he said.
Northstar Commuter Rail began operating Nov. 16, 2009 between Big Lake and Minneapolis (Target Field station) with stations in Elk River, Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley.
A 0.25 sales tax and $20 vehicle excise tax were originally passed by the Minnesota Legislature, which created the Counties Transit Improvement Board in 2008 to fund Twin Cities area transit improvements, including operating costs for Northstar.
When CTIB dissolved in 2017, the ability to levy the sales and excise taxes to pay their share of the Northstar operating expenditures automatically transferred to Anoka, Hennepin and Sherburne counties
The Anoka County Board did not change the amount of the taxes; some other counties put an increase in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.