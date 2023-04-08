Allocations of $1.539 million in federal Community Development Block Grant dollars were approved by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority following a public hearing March 28.

Anoka County Community Development Manager Renee Sande said that 70% of the grant must benefit low- and moderate-income households, except for the planning and administration category, while no more than 20% can be spent on planning and administration and no more than 15% of the total grant can go to public service agencies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.