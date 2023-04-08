Allocations of $1.539 million in federal Community Development Block Grant dollars were approved by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority following a public hearing March 28.
Anoka County Community Development Manager Renee Sande said that 70% of the grant must benefit low- and moderate-income households, except for the planning and administration category, while no more than 20% can be spent on planning and administration and no more than 15% of the total grant can go to public service agencies.
Of the $1.539 million, $307,696 was earmarked for planning and administration, $1 million to the project pool and $230,922 for public service programs and projects, Sande said.
The HRA, whose trustees comprise the seven members of the Anoka County Board, received one planning, one project and 10 public service applications.
The only project totaling $100,000 was from the city of Andover to provide water connections to five to six single-family homes, leaving $900,661 unallocated. The county is still accepting applications.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HRA received multiple project requests each year, but they dried up during the pandemic because prospective applicants were able to find other state and federal grant dollars that had fewer strings attached than the CDBG program, Sande said.
But there was no shortage of applications for the public service pool, 11 for a total of $414,200 although one request for $71,000 was withdrawn. That still left more requests than money available.
Because of that, awards were capped at $40,000 and programs that benefited the greatest number of eligible people were funded at that amount.
Allocations of $40,000 were made to Alexandra House to help pay for a housing search and placement advocate; Cars for Neighbors for its vehicle repair program to serve low-income households; Impact Services for its Meals on Wheels program and Mediation and Restorative Services to hire a housing resource navigator.
Other funded programs were Lee Carlson Center, $20,000 for a transit van to transport clients; Anoka-Ramsey Community College, $10,000 for a student crisis grant helpline; Hearts and Hammers, $12,000 for exterior home rehabilitation for seniors and veterans; Neighborhood HealthSource, $13,922 for primary and preventative health visits for children age two to 18; and Salvation Army, $15,000 for food shelf food and supplies.
In planning and administration where $307,896 was available, $298,896 went to administration and program planning and $9,000 to fair housing implementation, but that did not leave enough money to fund a $50,000 request from Andover for a municipal water expansion feasibility study.
Three previously funded projects had CDBG money carried over from prior years - $173,408 to continue the county wide single-family home rehabilitation loan program; $28,472.58 to continue delivery of that program and $600,000 for the county wide business revolving loan fund, Sande said.
At the public hearing, Jenny Green, director of housing and support services at Alexandra House, a Blaine-based facility that offers shelter and other services to battered women and their children, thanked the HRA for its support.
In 2022 Alexandra House provided shelter to 497 victims and services to 1,555 victims.
The HRA also received a written comment from MARS outlining its services and thanking the HRA for its financial support.
The March 28 hearing also covered the federal HOME Investment Partnership affordable housing program, through which the HRA received $695,745.
But the one request, $195,000 from Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to acquire and rehabilitate two housing sites in the county for its single-family housing program, will be funded from unallocated 2020 HOME funds, Sande said.
There will be $64,098 (10%) set aside for administration, leaving the rest available for future eligible project applications, she said.
Following a 30-day comment period, the HRA action goes to the Anoka County Board for final approval May 9
The federal program year 2023 begins July 1, with public service activities having up to 12 months and projects up to 18 months to spend the dollars.
CDBG and HOME programs are administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.