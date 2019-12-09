Anoka County wants to fast-track a proposed Highway 10 project to add a third lane between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids so construction can begin in 2021.
To that end, the Anoka County Board Nov. 25 unanimously approved a purchase of service agreement totaling $644,000 with TKDA consulting engineering firm for preliminary engineering and environmental documentation for what is called the US Highway 10 strategic congestion mitigation project.
Earlier this year, the county, in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Coon Rapids, hired SRF Consulting Group to conduct a feasibility report on the proposed project.
The study came up with four alternates with construction cost estimates in 2018 dollars — they estimated an inside third lane at $25.3 million, outside third lane at $24.8 million, westbound outside third lane at only $19.4 million, and dynamic shoulder, which would only function as a third traffic lane during peak hours, at $17.9 million.
According to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer, the study determined the additional traffic lanes would be effective at addressing congestion on both Highway 10 and several county highways, including Hanson, Coon Rapids Boulevard and East River Road.
The TKDA agreement is for first-phase work. Once completed, the county hopes to move ahead with the second phase to include final detailed design and right-of-way acquisition as needed, MacPherson said.
The county is fast-tracking the project because of the planned Highway 10 construction in Anoka starting in 2022, including grade separations at Fairoak and Thurston avenues and MnDOT work at the Ferry Street intersection and replacement of the bridge over the Rum River.
But construction is predicated on available funding. As part of the County Board’s 2020 legislative platform, approval of state dollars for the Highway 10 project is one of its top priorities.
“No funding means no project,” MacPherson said.
According to Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chair, a number of people say this project will only move the bottleneck to Anoka, but he said two of the bottlenecks at Main Street and Round Lake Boulevard will be removed.
The third-lane project on Highway 10 from Foley to Hanson boulevards was a great improvement, Commissioner Mike Gamache said, but “this is a big project that needs to get done.”
The TKDA agreement will be paid for by the county’s transportation tax, according to MacPherson.
The County Board put in place the transportation tax in October 2017 following the dissolution of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, which previously paid a portion of Northstar Commuter Rail operating costs through a transit tax. The county tax comprises a quarter-cent transit sales and use tax plus a $20 vehicle excise tax, the same as the former CTIB taxes.
A portion of the annual tax proceeds goes to pay the county’s share of Northstar operating costs with the balance available for county highway and transit projects.
