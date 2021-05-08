Anoka County recently awarded Park Construction Company an $8.7 million contract for a countywide street mill-and-overlay project.
The program includes construction in Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Columbus, East Bethel, Ham Lake, Oak Grove, St. Francis, Spring Lake Park, Nowthen and Linwood Township.
Construction has begun in East Bethel and St. Francis.
The bid came in about $600,000 under the engineer’s estimate. Park Construction was the lowest of four bids.
This project includes analyzing the roadway conditions and preparing a pavement rehabilitation strategy to maintain the structural strength and integrity of the county highway system. Engineering analysis includes the evaluation of soil conditions, structural strength of the road section, drainage patterns, traffic volumes and access locations.
The following road segments have selected to be included in the 2021 program. The roadway segments mentioned below may be modified depending upon changes in roadway conditions during spring thaw.
Streets to be worked on:
• Seventh Avenue from Buchanan Street to 600 feet North of 38th Lane.
• 109th Avenue Northeast from Flanders Court Northeast to Lexington Avenue.
• Crosstown Boulevard Northeast from Soderville Drive Northeast to Lexington Avenue Northeast.
• Jarvis Street Northwest from 350 feet south of 213th Avenue Northwest to 740 feet north of 213th Avenue Northwest.
• 237th Avenue Northeast/Fawn Lake Drive Northeast from TH 65 to Fawn Lake Drive Northeast.
• 181st Avenue Northwest from Round Lake Boulevard to Hanson Boulevard.
• Old Central Avenue Northeast from 81st Avenue to CSAH 10.
• Constance Boulevard Northeast from 500 feet west of Tippecanoe Street to 500 feet east of Tippecanoe Street.
• Rum River Boulevard Northwest from 500 feet north of 235th Avenue to 400 feet west of Yukon Street.
• 217th Avenue Northeast/215th Lane Northeast from Durant Street to Viking Boulevard.
• Broadway Avenue Northeast from 1100 feet west of Kettle River Boulevard to 1600 feet west of Kettle River Boulevard.
• Viking Boulevard Northwest from Yalta Street Northeast to Isetta Street Northeast.
• Radisson Road from 105th Avenue to Naples Street Northeast.
• 85th Avenue Northeast from TH 65 to US 10.
• Bunker Lake Boulevard from Buchanan Street to TH 65.
