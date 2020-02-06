Security upgrades will be made to the Anoka County administration space at the Anoka County Government Center.
The Anoka County Board Jan. 28 awarded a contract to RJ Marco Construction Inc., St. Paul, in the amount of $56,977, plus a contingency not to exceed 10% of the bid price, for the work.
Under the contract, a secure door will be built on the seventh floor just beyond the administration department front counter where there is now an open hallway leading to the offices of county commissioners and staff, according to Andrew Dykstra, facilities management and construction director.
Card readers will control access to the hallway, but visitors will be able to contact the person they are to meet through front desk employees, Dykstra said.
This project will allow public access to the front counter and Room 772, where many County Board committee meetings take place, although card readers are planned for Room 772, he said.
According to Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee, which recommended the contract award, multiple security upgrades have been made throughout county buildings, including the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
“There is open access eight now, and at times people have been able to make their way down the hallway unimpeded,” Look said. “This is a more controlled access.”
Funding for the project will come from 2019 budget savings, Dykstra said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.