The city of Coon Rapids will scale back its annual residential street reconstruction program for 2023.
This city is reconstructing 7.8 miles of residential streets in two projects this year and had originally planned to tackle 8.25 miles next year covering two neighborhoods.
But in a presentation to the Coon Rapids City Council at a work session June 21, City Engineer Mark Hansen said the city is cutting the 2023 program to 4.5 miles in just one section of Coon Rapids.
One reason is the higher construction costs because of inflation, City Manager Matt Stemwedel said.
The low bids for the 2022 projects came in well above the engineer’s estimates, but the council decided to award the contracts and the projects are well under way.
“We have to slow down a bit and be mindful of the cost of the projects,” Stemwedel said.
The street segments of the program — that also includes sanitary sewer, watermain and storm drain work — are paid for out of the city’s street reconstruction fund with a portion of the cost coming from special assessments against benefiting property owners.
The city has gone into the bond market each year to replenish the street reconstruction fund, and has kept the amount under $10 million to take advantage of a federal rule that provides a lower interest rate for bonds issued below $10 million, Stemwedel said. But this year the bond issue, which the council approved at its June 21 meeting, is more $23 million, largely because it includes $11 million that will pay for the majority of the cost of the project to build new Fire Station 3.
“We have some significant projects that will need bond issues in the future,” he said.
One of these is a new water tower at Coon Rapids and Foley boulevards to replace the aging, existing tower on Foley Boulevard near Northdale Shopping Center, he said.
“We need to be sustainable and not bite off more that we can chew,” Stemwedel said.
The original 2023 street reconstruction program was to be split into two projects, one totaling 5.75 miles in the Oaks of Shenandoah neighborhood from Main Street to 133rd Avenue (the city’s border with Andover) west of Shenandoah Boulevard and the other 2.5 miles of streets in the Woodcrest area.
The revised plan eliminates the Woodcrest project and scales back the Oaks of Shenandoah work by leaving out the area from 133rd Avenue south to 131st Avenue.
That work will now be pushed back to 2024 and that year’s scheduled reconstruction program will be postponed to 2025.
The 2023 project includes a new sidewalk on the north side of 131st Avenue from Coon Creek to Shenandoah boulevards plus LED street lighting, Hansen said.
Total cost of the project, which also has sanitary sewer, water main and storm drain work, is estimated at $6.1 million with $5 million of the street reconstruction bill to be bonded, he said.
An estimated $954,050 of the cost will be recovered through special assessments, Hansen said.
Assessments rates will be calculated based on the Minneapolis construction cost index and are likely to increase about 5% over this year, Hansen said.
The council will be asked to order the feasibility report and preparation of plans at its Aug. 16 meeting with neighborhood meetings scheduled in October and January and a public/assessment hearing Feb. 21, 2023.
