The Coon Rapids City Council repealed its moratorium on the construction or reconstruction of self-storage facilities Nov. 19.
The council voted 5-2 in favor of repealing the moratorium renewed in August. Council Members Jennifer Geisler and Wade Demmer voted against the repeal.
Before being repealed, the interim ordinance was set to last until March of next year. The moratorium was initially put in place March 9 an was renewed Aug. 20 for another six months.
The council amended city code Oct. 15 to ban new outdoor, self-storage facilities and include new definitions and regulations for other self-storage facilities.
Continuing the moratorium is no longer necessary to “protect the planning process and health, safety and general welfare” of Coon Rapids residents, according to City Attorney David Brodie.
Geisler said amending city code in October is only half the problem with regulating self-storage facilities. The “bigger issue,” Geisler said, is design.
“We have not even started to tackle that piece of it,” Geisler told the council. “In my estimation, repealing this part of the ordinance without working on the other half of the issue, I think it’s too early.”
Geisler voiced similar concerns at previous meetings while discussing the moratorium.
The moratorium will officially end 15 days after official publication in the Union Herald.
