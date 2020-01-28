The Coon Rapids Recycling Center is looking for funding toward a potential expansion this legislative session.
The center has seen an increase in drop-offs resulting in more traffic and less available space for storage, recycling coordinator Colleen Sinclair said. The facility accepts recyclable items from any Anoka County resident.
“It’s time we do some updates,” Sinclair said.
If the Legislature approves, the state’s Capital Assistance Program will fund $316,000, half the cost of expansion. The remaining $316,000 will come from the city.
The Coon Rapids Recycling Center is one of two in the state that recycles Styrofoam, Sinclair said.
Currently, the facility only takes recycling from Anoka County residents, but if the center gets state funding, staff will be able to accept materials from anyone statewide. This is especially important, Sinclair said, when it comes to Styrofoam.
The center can take any kind of Styrofoam, so the amount coming in adds up quickly, and it’s running out of room to store it all, Sinclair said.
The proposed expansion would add a building for the Styrofoam compactor and for storage, according to plans for the expansion.
On a Saturday, the center’s busiest day, staff can see 700 or more cars come through.
“Right now it works, but it’s not ideal,” Sinclair said.
Staff prioritizes safety and efficiency, but it also needs to get cars through quickly when so many people are coming through.
“We know we’re not meeting the needs of the community,” Sinclair said. “We’re doing this so we can meet the needs of the community.”
Plans list adding more driving lanes to the center to improve traffic flow and decrease congestion on the center’s high-volume days.
With Minnesota’s year-round precipitation, it’s not easy to keep recyclables dry, Sinclair said.
If staff isn’t able to cover materials with a giant tarp, those recyclables will get wet in the event of rain- or snowfall.
Currently, a heap of cardboard and other material sits covered in snow at the recycling center.
Another part of the expansion includes covered storage to prevent soggy cardboard and similar hazards.
The $632,000 expansion project would grant the recycling center a cold storage building, in addition to covered storage, for appliances, mattresses and electronics.
This year, the facility began accepting electronics, appliances and mattresses during regular business hours, rather than just on special occasions.
Right now, those materials are in temporary storage containers. The permanent building would replace the current temporary storage.
Staff has been working on plans for expanding for years, Sinclair said.
The facility “tries to be a leader in recycling,” which is what Sinclair said the community wants in its recycling center.
“We really need our voice to be heard,” Sinclair said. “We aren’t asking for things that aren’t necessary. ... The need is there.”
Anyone looking to provide thoughts on funding for expansion can contact their local legislators.
