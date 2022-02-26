The city of Coon Rapids reached a settlement with Meraki Recovering Housing to allow seven unrelated men to reside at its Coon Rapids sober living home at 12339 Gladiola St. NW.
In July 2019 the sober living home filed a request to allow 10 adults to reside on the premises, but the City Council denied the request in October 2019, in part because Meraki didn’t provide enough evidence as to why 10 people was better than six. City Code allows up to six unrelated adults to live in a single-family home.
Meraki filed a lawsuit challenging the denial of its reasonable accommodation request.
The City Council approved the settlement agreement Feb. 15.
Meraki will have to obtain a rental license from the city, file for a property certification from the Minnesota Association of Sober Homes and respect the city’s noise restrictions, and the house manager must complete the Minnesota Association of Sober Homes training, City Attorney David Brodie said.
As part of the settlement, Meraki must provide the city a list of residents and their contact information. Every six months, Meraki must allow the city to inspect the sober living facility to ensure the house manager is in compliance with expectations, like continuing his sobriety and enforcing Meraki house rules.
Meraki has four sober living homes in the area. There are men’s homes in Isanti, Blaine and Coon Rapids, and a women’s home in Ramsey.
Initial denial
The council unanimously denied Meraki’s request for 10 people in the sober living home in 2019 after a lengthly public hearing.
The homeowners, Gary and Krista Johnson, purchased the home in November 2018 and had six people, including a house manager, living there for about four months before they brought in another four men
The residence has two bathrooms, five bedrooms and a detached two-car garage.
At the time, city staff recommended the council deny the request for 10 people because Meraki didn’t give sufficient reasoning for why 10 people living in a sober community is any better than six. Staff also worried about parking, in the case all 10 individuals had their own vehicles.
Krista Johnson said she noticed a pattern among her sober living communities that having more members was better for everyone’s sobriety. If residents have a roommate, they have someone they can talk to and connect with about their sobriety, she said.
“When I see four or six people living in a home ... they isolate and become depressed,” Krista Johnson told the council in 2019.
Area neighbors at the time also requested the council deny the request, due to concerns about overcrowding and about living near a sober living home.
A next-door neighbor said the cigarette smoke coming from Meraki’s backyard was so potent he couldn’t open his windows. The same man said traffic on the street had increased since having 10 people living on the property.
Business manager Chad Moen said at the time that he noticed an improvement among the participants when the number increased from six to 10.
“A lot of what carries us alcoholics and addicts through is sharing your experience, strength and hope,” Moen told the council in 2019. “If you’re the only one in the living room, because you can only have six, you have nobody to do that easily and accessibly with.”
Blaine location
In March 2021 the Blaine City Council allowed Meraki to increase its number of residents from six to nine at a home located at 913 121st Ave. NE, Blaine.
The Blaine location has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Blaine City Code requires that any sober living facility with more than four unrelated people needs to apply with the city prior to having more people move in. However, Meraki had nine residents already living in the home before an initial application was submitted in early 2020, according to Community Standards Director Robert Fiske.
The nine beds at the Blaine home include eight for clients and one for the house manager.
When the measure passed, Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said the Police Department responded to six medical and one missing person call in the previous year, but he didn’t think that number was out of the ordinary.
The measure ultimately passed 4-3.
Paige Kieffer contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.