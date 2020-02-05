The Coon Rapids Community Sustainability Partnership is entering its second year of recognizing local businesses for going green.
Since its inception last winter the recognition program has supported about 15 local businesses and organizations, according to Recycling Center Coordinator Colleen Sinclair.
“We want to reward the behavior, and we want others to do the same,” Sinclair said.
Those recognized in the program receive a certificate and a window decal to display. The city also lists participants in the city newsletter and serves as a resource to help the businesses continue sustainability efforts, Sinclair said.
The city introduced the partnership as a way to encourage local businesses and organizations to bring sustainable efforts to their buildings.
“We want to make sure we’re a tool in their toolbox,” Sinclair said.
These efforts can include organics recycling or switching to LED light bulbs, among other options.
Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd. NW, has been partnering with the city to be more sustainable.
For a while now the church has been switching to LED light bulbs as old ones burn out, facilities manager Tom Reiner said.
Faith Lutheran also has a produce garden called “God’s Creation Garden,” in which all the produce is donated to the church’s monthly family table meal.
The church implemented organic recycling, which has significantly reduced the church’s trash bill, and LED lighting has lowered energy costs.
“I think it’s been a very good outcome,” Reiner said. “The extra work we have to do with recycling is minimal. It’s great for everyone involved.”
Response from the congregation has been positive. People have noticed the recycling bins and cooperate in separating their trash, he said.
Other options that can qualify organizations for recognition through the city’s sustainability program include adding electric vehicle charging stations and purchasing products in a sustainable manner, which Sinclair said could mean buying items made from recycled material.
When deciding on sustainability measures, Sinclair said the city will tailor the plan to each business.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Sinclair said of what qualifies as sustainable efforts.
Businesses can ask the city to come do a free waste audit to determine how they can work on sustainability, Sinclair said.
The recognition program has four classifications: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Businesses fill out a form, and for each initiative, they get a certain number of points determined by the city.
Categories listed on the form include, but aren’t limited to:
• Solid waste prevention, such as offering discounts for people using reusable bags or composting
• Recycling, including the different types or recycling and various items that can be recycled
• Purchasing, such as buying compostable dinnerware or buying locally
• Energy and water conservation, which could be having the business engage in an energy audit or tracking energy use
• Lighting and power, such as adding LED lighting or setting computers to energy-saving modes
• Alternate energy sources, such as on-site renewable energy or purchasing energy from renewable sources
“Once someone has reached the base level (bronze), they’ll want to do more,” Sinclair said. “We want to make sure we’re promoting their hard work.”
To sign up for the recognition program, visit tinyurl.com/wd477b4.
