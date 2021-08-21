Coon Rapids is preparing to get a new Hyundai dealership on a 10-acre site on Gateway Drive.
The City Council unanimously approved a planned unit development for Phillips Architects Aug. 4.
The PUD amendment divides the 10-acre lot into three lots. The applicant proposed a Hyundai dealership on a 3.31-acre lot. The other two lots, divided into 1.3 acres and 4.5 acres, will be reserved for future dealerships, city planner Scott Harlicker said.
Currently there are no plans for the other two lots, Harlicker said.
The Planning Commission July 15 voted 5-2 to deny the PUD amendment, with concerns that the 1.3-acre lot would be too small to fit a dealership.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler shared a similar concern Aug. 4.
“We risk having that whole place developed and a 1.3-acre lot that nothing really fits in, and that concerns me,” Geisler said.
The applicant asked the council for flexibility regarding the smallest lot, in case it decide to build a higher-end “boutique” dealership that would operate in conjunction with Hyundai, Harlicker said.
Another option for the smallest lot is to divide it in two, and each part would go to the larger lots.
Geisler suggested keeping the 1.3- and 4.5-acre lots together until the city knows for sure what’s going on the other part of the property.
Mayor Jerry Koch said he doesn’t think the smallest lot would end up “orphaned.”
“The way car dealerships are always clawing back, trying to find additional land, I think if they’re not successful, they’ll end up absorbing it back into one or both of those lots anyway,” Koch said. “So I’m actually OK with the three lots.”
Phillips Architects still needs approval of a site plan for the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.