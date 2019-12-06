The Coon Rapids City Council approved the final plat for the first phase of the Port Riverwalk residential development Nov. 19.
The final plat is for the eastern end of 100th Avenue and part of Zilla Street. It includes 29 lots, seven of which are on Zilla Street, 18 on 100th Avenue (previously referred to as Riverwalk Drive) and four on a private street north of 100th Avenue.
The project’s undeveloped parts are platted as outlots.
Conditions include a $58,000 park dedication paid before releasing plat for recording. The required park dedication fee is set to be collected after each phase of the project receives plat approval. This first phase is for 29 lots. The overall park dedication fee for the project is set to be $272,000.
On April 2 the council approved the preliminary Port Riverwalk plat for 136 single-family homes.
The plat approved Nov. 19 is just one phase, which is why there are only 29 lots. There could be one or two more phases to follow, depending on Centra North’s development schedule.
When finished the overall development will span 43 acres, south of Coon Rapids Boulevard from Egret Boulevard to Coon Creek.
The site used to have more than a dozen buildings, including a bank, Coon Rapids Shopping Center and Coon Rapids Clinic.
The Coon Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority acquired the property in the early 2000s and demolished those buildings.
Construction on phase one will likely begin this spring, according to Grant Fernelius, city community development director.
“It’s exciting to see something moving here, and I know it’s been a long time coming,” Council Member Wade Demmer told the council.
The council also approved a development agreement with Coon Rapids-based Centra North Nov. 19 for the first phase of the Port Riverwalk development.
Peter Bodley contributed to this report.
