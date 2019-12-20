As Coon Rapids and Anoka County plan to renovate a section of Coon Rapids Boulevard, the two entities amended a joint powers agreement to add rehabilitation work on bridges along the roadway.
Last month the Coon Rapids City Council amended the agreement to include work on two bridges on Coon Rapids Boulevard at and east of the East River Road junction. The original joint powers agreement, signed April 16, included only reconditioning pavement and reconstructing traffic controls at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Avocet Street Northwest and Egret Boulevard Northwest.
“Anoka County needs some additional rehabilitation work on the bridges themselves going over the railroad tracks and over East River Road, so that was incorporated into this project,” Public Works Director Tim Timmer told the council Nov. 19. “It’s the same agreement you saw before with additional rehab work by Anoka County at their cost.”
The section of road to be worked on stretches from Egret Boulevard to the are of East River Road. The estimated cost of the project is more than $6.5 million. The city will be responsible for about $2.4 million, and the county will contribute about $4.1 million.
Prior to the amendment, the county’s contribution was expected to be about $2.8 million of the total project’s $4.9 million expected cost. The city was then expected to pay about $2 million.
The city’s contribution will go toward part of the roadway, storm sewer and traffic signal improvements on top of the full cost of landscaping and street lighting.
According to City Engineer Mark Hansen, the city’s funding for Coon Rapids Boulevard improvements will come from pooled tax increment from several tax increment districts.
Sufficient funds can cover the road improvements and public infrastructure improvements on the Port Riverwalk residential development, so these projects do not impact the general fund.
The boulevard improvements include a mill and overlay, meaning the top 2 inches will be replaced by new asphalt.
A third eastbound lane will be added, with an expected 10- to 12-foot expansion to include the existing closed frontage road.
The traffic light at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Avocet Street is set to be replaced. Avocet will be dubbed “Zilla” due to reconfigurations that go along with Port Riverwalk, according to Himmer.
Peter Bodley contributed to this report.
