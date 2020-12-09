Coon Rapids will increase its 2021 property tax levy by less than 1 percent, after City Council members approved the levy Dec. 1.
The total city levy will increase by about 0.8% to $29.7 million.
“This is the lowest increase in the tax levy that the city has seen in the past 10 years,” Assistant Finance Manager Kevin Knopik said.
A home valued at $230,800 in 2020, which had a $7,600 increase in market value over 2019, will see an estimated increase in gross city taxes of about $7, according to a presentation to the council.
City revenue is expected to drop in 2021 to about $78.8 million, a decrease of approximately 3.6%. The largest drivers are the reduction in golf revenue due to mandatory shutdowns, a decrease of just over $1.6 million. In spring 2020 Bunker Hills Golf Course was closed due to state-mandated shutdowns as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Coon Rapids’ expenditures will increase by almost 4.5% to a total of about $83.2 million. The single largest increase is in capital improvement projects expenditures, which are expected to rise by $4.1 million, or 27.2%, to $19.2 million.
“This is due to the increase in the street reconstruction and infrastructure and also some infrastructure improvements we have going on in some of the city’s tax increment financing districts,” Knopik said.
The presentation during the city’s truth in taxation hearing highlighted several other major expenses that will impact the 2021 budget.
The city is hiring a social worker who will work part time for Coon Rapids and part time for Blaine. The new embedded social worker is anticipated to cost $25,000.
Five squad cars are expected to be replaced for $240,000, and hiring two new police officers will cost $178,000, according to the presentation.
The Fire Department expects to replace one engine for $770,000 and add one firefighter, a cost of $82,500.
The transportation department will reconstruct about 6.6 miles of roads and seal coat 20 miles of road. The replacement of two dump trucks will cost $400,000.
Two park improvement project were moved from 2020 to 2021. The largest is the remaining parks improvement bond for improving trails and sidewalks, which will cost almost $1.6 million. The second is remodeling the concessions and bathroom space at the soccer complex for $80,000, according to the presentation.
Reconstructing the tennis court at Kennedy Park will cost $45,000, and another $45,000 will go to the reconstruction of a basketball court at Parkside Park.
There are six major facility construction projects slated for 2021. The largest is converting lighting to LEDs in the city center, public works and ice center buildings — which is expected to cost $210,000.
An additional $200,000 is slated for recycling center improvements, and $200,000 is budgeted for citywide deferred maintenance items. Phase 1 of citywide security improvements will cost $175,000. City and landscape renovation is budgeted at $125,000, and replacing outdoor warning siren poles will cost $50,000, according to city documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.