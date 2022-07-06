The Coon Rapids City Council June 21 unanimously authorized a resolution providing for the sale of $23.37 million in general obligation bonds.
They will finance street and water system improvements as well as a portion of the cost of new Fire Station 3, which is under construction on city property at 111th Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard and is scheduled for completion in June 2023.
Coon Rapids interim finance director Ashley Hansen said that $11 million in capital improvement bonds over 20 years are earmarked for the fire station project.
The fire station construction has a $15 million price tag, but the city is taking $3.5 million from its allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars as well as using cash on hand to pay for the balance, Hansen said.
As part of the package, approximately $7.3 million in improvement bonds over 15 years will be sold to pay the city’s share of the 2022 residential street reconstruction program and there are also water revenue bonds totaling about $5.1 million over 10 years for water system improvements done in concert with the street reconstruction — plus roof replacement work at the east and west water treatment plants, she told the council.
Consulting with the city’s financial advisor, Ehlers and Associates, a 20-year bond, instead of 30 years, for the fire station project will be sold to allow flexibility in repayment of the principal that will minimize the initial debt levy impact starting in 2023 as well as saving an estimated $3 million in interest costs over the life of the bond, Hansen said.
Bond interest rates have risen since the start of the year and are likely to continue to do so, Hansen said, which is one reason the city has decided to enter the market now rather than wait until later in the year.
Another is to make sure the city has enough cash flow for the fire station project, which has an aggressive timeline for construction, she said.
The city of Richfield recently sold a 20-year general obligation bond with a 3.74% interest rate, Hansen said.
“We are hoping for an interest rate in the same range,” she said.
Council Member Kari Rehrauer supported the bond issue because it is paying for vital services provided by the city such as infrastructure and public safety improvements.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler said the city is looking forward by keeping its infrastructure sound, but “we never take on more debt than we can handle.”
The council will consider awarding the sale of the bonds at its July 19 meeting.
