The city of Coon Rapids is bringing back its home improvement curb appeal program for 2020. Front Door provides grant money for exterior enhancements made to homes.
The program launched in 2019 and, after an overwhelming response, the Coon Rapids Home Improvement Foundation is providing funds again in 2020.
The Front Door program pays for some project costs for Coon Rapids property owners who make exterior improvements to the street side of their home to increase curb appeal.
There are no income limits to participate.
Program details:
• 15% grant for basic improvements (siding, roof, windows, soffit/fascia, etc.)
• 25% grant for beautification improvements (brick, stone, shakes, covered front porches, landscaping, new front doors/garage doors, driveways, etc.)
• Each application must have at least one beautification project to be eligible
• Grant amounts of $1,000 to $5,000 available. Homeowners must pay at least $4,000 of their own funds to receive the minimum grant of $1,000 from the city.
In 2020, the program will provide a little more than $200,000 for up to 80 grant recipients, who will be chosen through a lottery system.
If you meet the eligibility requirements (found on the city’s website) you can fill out an online application at tinyurl.com/vkyr36m. Online applications will be accepted through March 1.
A lottery will take place March 11, and additional instructions will be provided to the recipients.
In 2019, 73 recipients were awarded grant funds totaling more than $180,000, and the city says more than $1 million of home improvements were made throughout the city as part of the program.
