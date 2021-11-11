The Coon Rapids City Council appointed its newest council member from a pool of eight applicants.
Pablo Henandez, Jr., began his term as Ward 3 council member Nov. 3 and will finish former Council Member Wade Demmer’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022. Demmer resigned in September because he was moving out of Ward 3.
Of the eight applicants, the council interviewed five people before ultimately selecting Hernandez, Jr.
“I want to congratulate Pablo Hernadez, Jr., for being on the council and the being the person the council chose,” Council Member Brad Johnson said.
Hernandez, Jr., who has lived in Coon Rapids for about half his life, said becoming a council member was a short-term goal of his.
“I achieved it,” Hernandez, Jr. said. “I’m going to take the ball, I’m going to run with it. ... I can already see the dynamic that this council clicks. I can imagine we all came from different paths, but yet we all have the same goal.”
He said he’s grateful to be able to contribute to council discussions now and in the future.
“I’m very excited,” Hernandez, Jr. said.
He said he looks forward to meeting Ward 3 residents.
