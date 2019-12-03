Coon Rapids taxpayers will save more than $2 million in the coming years after selling over $10 million in general obligation abatement refunding bonds.
On Nov. 19, the Coon Rapids City Council unanimously approved a resolution to refinance the bonds to reduce interest costs for the existing debt for the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
The bonds were refinanced at 2.235%, coming in lower than the anticipated rate of 2.7%, Fran Hanson, city finance director, told the council Nov. 19.
“We always estimate on the conservative side,” Hanson told ABC Newspapers.
Over the next 16 years, the sale will save taxpayers $2,099,845. The annual levy will be reduced by more than $136,000.
“This is great news,” Hanson told the council.
The council gave the city the go ahead to sell the bonds on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The city accepted bids the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The city received five bids to purchase the city’s bonds, said Nick Anhut of Ehlers & Associates, the city’s independent municipal adviser.
The lowest bid came from First Horizon National Financial Capital Markets at 2.235%, Anhut told the council. The final bond size needed for refunding is $10.26 million rather than the anticipated $10.89 million.
“That will be the principle amount outstanding on these bonds as you pay them the next 16 years,” Anhut told the council.
Prior to accepting bids, the city expected to save taxpayers anywhere from $90,000 to $100,000 a year, Hanson said.
“When it trickles down to property taxes, $90,000 to $100,000 doesn’t have a significant decrease in someone’s property taxes, but every little bit helps,” Hanson told ABC Newspapers. “Our tax levy has increased anywhere from 4 to 5% in the past, so this will help to decrease it a little bit now going forward.”
The bonds were initially issued by the city’s Economic Development Authority in 2010.
Over the summer, the city began discussing refinancing the obligation as a general obligation bond to save money.
Closing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12.
The Economic Development Authority authorized the termination of the lease and the redemption of the bonds at its meeting Nov. 19.
