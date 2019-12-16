The Coon Rapids City Council has adopted a 2020 property tax levy of $29.4 million, a 4.1% increase over 2019.
On Dec. 3 the council unanimously approved the final levy, which is about $137,000 less than the preliminary levy approved in August. The reduction came from refinancing the bonds used to pay for the Coon Rapids Ice Center at a better interest rate.
The council also approved the 2020 budget, which includes a $33.3 million general fund, which is up 5.3% from the 2019 adopted budget. The capital projects fund is $15.1 million (down 9.8%), and the debt service fund is $4.4 million, up about 0.1%.
The budget calls for four new full-time employees, including two new police officers and an additional firefighter to assist with the increasing emergency call volume in the city.
The city budgeted $750,000 for a new fire engine, $219,000 for new police vehicles and $462,500 for two new dump trucks, among other replacements and enhancements.
The March presidential primary election will cost $161,500, of which the state will reimburse $50,000, according to City Manager Matt Stemwedel.
Other expenses include the city’s planned 5.5 miles of street reconstruction.
A median-value, single-family home in Coon Rapids is valued at about $230,800 for 2020 taxes and will pay $858 in city taxes, according to city documents. That’s an increase of $60, or 7.52%, over city taxes paid by a median-value home in 2019. The median value increased 8.97% for 2020 taxes.
In addition to the city’s overall levy, the council approved a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $725,000, the same level as 2019.
During a Dec. 3 public hearing, some residents voiced concerns about the level of city taxes.
Lifelong Coon Rapids resident Stephanie Dabrowski said she worried the city was too lax about how much money it spends, at the expense of the taxpayers.
“I think they (the city) spend too much money on things that might not be practical, or for taxpayers, reasonable,” Dabrowski told the council. “We should have a voice.”
Dabrowski also commented on how the value of her home increased this year, which means her taxes will go up as well.
Mayor Jerry Koch said property taxes can vary from homeowner to homeowner due to property value.
“Some people are disproportionately impacted,” Koch said.
Those who feel they may be disproportionately affected have the option to appeal their property valuation, but that’s an opportunity available in the spring when homeowners get notice of their current property value, Koch said.
While homeowners just recently received a notice of the Truth in Taxation hearing, which includes property values and taxes payable, the first notice of current values came in the spring.
After the first notice in the spring, property owners have the option to appeal by first calling the city assessor’s office, Stemwedel said.
“So really the time, if you have a value question, to ask those questions and make those arguments is in the spring,” Stemwedel told the council.
For more details on the 2020 city budget, visit tinyurl.com/radrduu. For the condensed version, “Budget in Brief,” visit tinyurl.com/s4zvgh4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.