The city of Coon Rapids has banned targeted residential picketing, following the lead of many neighboring cities.
The ordinance defines targeted picketing as nonconsensual marching, standing or patrolling directed at a specific residential building in a way that either affects occupants’ safety or their ability to get in or out of the residence. The charge for violating the proposed ordinance is a misdemeanor.
The Coon Rapids City Council approved the second reading of the ordinance July 20 in a 5-1 vote. Council Member Kari Rehrauer dissented, and Council Member Brad Johnson was absent.
Rehrauer said she recognized the significance behind the ordinance but didn’t see a timely reason for it today.
“It protects all of us from being targeted at our homes,” Rehrauer said. “For example, in the ‘80s and ‘90s [similar measures] protected abortion doctors that were being targeted at their homes. I support them in general. I do not support this ordinance today specifically because of timing and interest in balance.”
She said the council should focus its efforts on inclusion and equity for people of color in the community.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler said community members shouldn’t see the ordinance as against people of color.
“It’s protecting everyone,” Geisler said. “Your home should be your personal and private space, and that’s what’s been upheld in the courts. Just as people have the right, with the First Amendment, to say things, you also have the right to not have to listen.”
Mayor Jerry Koch said he thought Rehrauer’s comments were unrelated to the ordinance.
“I almost gaveled it out,” Koch said.
The cities of Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Ramsey, St. Francis, Spring Lake Park and several others in the metro area have approved similar measures. The courts have upheld similar ordinances at the state and national level.
The Coon Rapids City Council discussed the measure at work sessions in June.
The ordinance states that Coon Rapids residents have other opportunities to exercise their First Amendment rights without engaging in targeted picketing.
