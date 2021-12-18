The Coon Rapids City Council approved a 2022 budget and property tax levy on par with the preliminary levy approved in September.
The $24.4 million tax levy represents a 6% increase over last year. The budget includes increasing city staff by two people over last year, as well as funding for infrastructure and public safety projects.
The public safety budget includes $93,500 for an additional police officer, $500,000 for 10 new squad vehicles and the continued funding of the police records analyst technician — a position added this year.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel said the new police cars are necessary due to the increase in staff, and several vehicles must be replaced.
Additional budget increases include the new Fire Station No. 3, as well as $85,000 for a new firefighter position.
“[The fire station project] is big enough that it would need to be bonded for,” Stemwedel said. “The financial hit won’t happen in one year. It will be spread out over multiple years.”
Eight miles of street reconstruction projects make up $4.2 million of the budget, with an additional $900,000 for 27 miles of seal coating and overlay projects.
