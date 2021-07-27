The city of Coon Rapids amended its city code July 20 to include a medical cannabis dispensary definition, creating the opportunity for a Minnesota company to open a dispensary.
Leafline Labs intends to open a dispensary in the community commercial district in the strip center in front of Lowe’s, 2700 Main St. NW.
Coon Rapids’ ordinance defines a medical cannabis dispensary as “a distribution facility in the form of a retail store that sells and distributes medical cannabis products defined, authorized and regulated by” state statute. The drafted ordinance allows medical cannabis dispensaries only in the community commercial district.
Six parts of Coon Rapids are considered part of the commercial district: Lowe’s Center, Springbrook Mall, Village 10 Center, Riverdale Crossings, Northtown Village and Pine Cone Estates.
State law allows two dispensaries per congressional district — one from each state manufacturer.
The city also amended the tobacco definition to allow medical cannabis to be consumed using a vape pen or other electronic device.
Prior to amending the code, the city allowed only FDA-regulated products to be consumed via vape pen. The FDA doesn’t regulate medical marijuana, hence the need for the amended definition.
Both amendments passed unanimously.
