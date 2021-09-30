The Coon Rapids City Council adopted its preliminary levy Sept. 21 with a proposed 4.46% increase over the 2021 adopted levy.
The proposed levy totals $30,990,539 — more than $1.3 million more than the previous year.
“After all the workshops we’ve had, I think we’ve come up with a pretty good plan for 2022,” Finance Director Francine Hanson said.
Broken down, that’s $24.36 million for the city’s general fund, $2 million for capital projects, $852,594 for tax abatement refunding bonds, $2.6 million for debt services and $1.18 million for park improvement bonds.
The proposed budget increase allows for the city to hire a new police officer and a new firefighter.
The city also allocated funds for a $200,000 dump truck, $500,000 for police vehicles and a $180,000 sidewalk machine with a plow, according to city documents.
Fire Station No. 3 should be replaced due to its significant maintenance issues, according to a 2018 facility needs assessment. The new construction is estimated to cost $13 million as of May 2021.
The proposed public safety program budget — which includes fire, police, animal control and more — comprises 53.9% of the city’s general fund budget at $19.1 million, up about $1 million from last year.
There is a notable 33.6% planned increase in funding for the capital project fund — up to $26.2 million from 2021’s $19.6 million.
Council Member Brad Greskowiak deemed the budget “responsible.”
“It came in a little bit higher in the initial phases of this — we did a lot of work to kind of trim it down a little bit,” Greskowiak said. “But in the end with the added police and fire, we are still making major investments into infrastructure and capital equipment and things like that. It’s a lot of work to keep it even at 4.46%.”
For more in-depth information about the city’s proposed budget, visit tinyurl.com/yjtbnby8.
The city plans to adopt the budget Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.