A divided Nowthen City Council denied a permit for a utility-related facility Sept. 8 after pushback from residents during previous meetings.
Nowthen council members voted 3-2, with Lynda Blake and Dan Breyen dissenting, to deny a controversial conditional use permit for a company that clears brush for utilities.
Carr’s Tree Service primarily removes vegetation beneath power lines. It is owned by Fedec, a group of nine utilities, according to city documents.
“This is more along the lines of a commercial-industrial type operation, and doesn’t seem to fit with the residential area that it’s in,” Council Member Joel Greenberg said.
The company sought a conditional use permit to build a utility building at 8301 181st Ave. NW, in an area zoned as rural residential agriculture. Carr’s wanted to install a building, equipment storage, parking lot and storage for brush, wood chips and logs at the site, according to city documents.
The location would be a satellite facility, with trucks moving to and from it on an semi-regular basis.
“It’s essentially just a spot to park some vehicles,” Evan Amundson, who represented Carr’s Tree Service, said during a public hearing July 29.
A letter submitted by Chad Jerzak during the public hearing raised concerns over traffic, possible runoff contamination and the possibility that wood chips could pose a fire hazard.
Amundson said no pesticides or herbicides would be used on the site in question. The service does use some herbicides, he said, but only in its right-of-way clearing program.
He also argued that the risk of a fire hazard was limited, because spontaneous combustion only happens with compost piles. The waste at the proposed facility would be periodically ground into chips and shipped to St. Paul, Amundson said.
Another common concern shared by residents during the public hearing was the possibility of tree and brush waste transmitting diseases and pests like emerald ash borer.
Amundson pointed out that Anoka County has a quarantine, so brush and wood from other counties would not be brought to this site.
On Sept. 8 the council voted against the conditional use permit, arguing that it was inconsistent with the city’s 2040 Land Use Plan and Comprehensive Plan, because the facility is more in line with commercial or industrial uses.
A draft of the motion to deny the permit explained some of the council’s reasoning. It argued that while Carr’s Tree Service provides services to utility companies, it is not an essential service in itself. Council documents also argued that 181st Avenue is already a busy road and the additional traffic would be dangerous. The noise of grinding chips near residential properties was another reason, according to city documents.
Concerns from the storage of wood waste including pesticides contaminating nearby wetlands, spreading tree diseases and insects and concerns over vermin infestation and fire hazards were also listed as reasons the council was opposed, according to city documents.
