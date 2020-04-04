Three contracts were awarded by the Anoka County Board March 24 to replace the wave pool and make other improvements at Bunker Beach Water Park.
On unanimous votes, the board approved a contract with Ebert, Inc, Corcoran, for building construction totaling almost $2.2 million; another with Global Specialty Contractors, Eagan, for $3.1 million for wave pool replacement; and a third to Septic Check, Milaca, for about $189,000 for septic system installation.
The project includes replacing the wave pool on the existing footprint, replacing all the mechanical systems, adding a play area/splash pad for toddlers adjacent to the wave pool, building a new restroom and providing heated water for the wave pool, according to Jeff Perry, parks director.
The three contracts had a number of alternates, totaling about $169,000, including ventilation of the existing concession building, new chemical tanks, plaster finish and tile replacement for the Lazy River pool and replacement of Adventure and Twisted Towers pools’ heating, Perry said.
There is currently no ventilation in the concession buildings, and the chemical tanks, plaster finish, tiles and pool heating elements are all old.
The total construction cost is about $5.4 million, but the budget of $6.5 million also includes $491,000 for hiring 292 Design Group, Minneapolis, to provide architectural design, engineering, construction administration and project management services and $594,000 set aside for contingencies.
“We are right on budget,” Perry said.
To pay for the project, the county has received a $2.5 million grant through state parks and trails legacy grant dollars, with the balance to be taken from the county’s asset preservation fund.
Construction is scheduled to begin Sept. 8, immediately following the end of the 2020 Bunker Beach season with completion by Memorial Day 2021, in time for the opening of that year’s season in early June, Perry said.
Right now, the county parks staff is in “preparation mode” for the scheduled opening of 2020 season Saturday, June 6, with an eye on the impact of the COVID-19 virus, but hoping for the best, Perru said.
According to Perry, the wave pool, built in 1988, has “reached the end of its useful life.” The concrete structure is degrading, and short-term repairs completed before the 2018 season kept the wave pool operating in 2019 and again this year, but not beyond.
In October 2018 the county hired Counsilman-Hunsacker & Associates, a St. Louis, Missouri, consulting firm to prepare a feasibility study on long-term structural and mechanical needs of the water park and its wave pool, located in Bunker Hills Regional Park. Four options were presented to the county in April 2019.
The County Board March 24, 2020, also awarded a $389,000 contract to Northwest Asphalt, Shakopee, to reconstruct the Bunker Beach parking lot, a project that will start in September and take place in tandem with the wave pool replacement and other improvements.
The project was originally bid in the summer of 2019, but the lone bid was rejected because it was over budget.
According to Perry, the county reduced the scope of the project by eliminating trail repair work that was part of the original bid, but leaving in place all the parking lot upgrades.
Funding is from the state parks and trails legacy grant program, funded by a state sales tax increase approved by voters in 2008.
