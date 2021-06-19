A longtime city of Ramsey employee is leaving after two decades to fill a similar role in Stillwater.
Tim Gladhill, the city’s community development director and deputy city administrator, will serve his last day with the city June 22 after working in various positions since 2000. He will begin working in the same role in Stillwater the following week.
“This has been my home, my family, my career since I graduated high school,” Gladhill said.
In Stillwater, Gladhill is looking forward to the city’s historic preservation opportunities and the tourism industry.
Gladhill began working for the city of Ramsey in 2000 as a seasonal employee for the public works department and has since worked his way up through departments to ultimately be named community development director in 2012.
He served as associate planner for two years and senior planner for another two years before his promotion to community development director. Gladhill took on the added role of deputy city administrator in early 2020.
He became interested in working in the public sector while attending Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
“It was at a time where I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after high school,” Gladhill said.
Once he got a taste of public service while working in the public works department at Ramsey, he decided to study urban and regional studies at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“That’s really where I got excited about how cities develop, work, and engage with each other,” he said.
He had a big hand in the planned Ramsey Gateway Highway 10 project — one of his proudest accomplishments with the city. The project has been in the works for over a decade, Gladhill said.
After going through ideas, the project finally gained some traction five or six years ago.
Ramsey Gateway intends to add safety accommodations for pedestrians, bicyclists and motor vehicle drivers alike. The vision includes two grade-separated interchanges at Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard, among other construction goals.
The project will start in 2023.
“This is a major highway investment project that’s so critical to the lifeblood of Ramsey,” Gladhill said. “So that’s one project that I’m super excited about and seeing the future of.”
Gladhill will keep up with the project while at Stillwater.
City Administrator Kurt Ulrich has worked with Gladhill since 2007, when Ulrich got his start with the city.
Ulrich said Gladhill’s work on the Highway 10 project was the pinnacle of his career.
“That’s wrapped on a real high note,” Ulrich said.
“Tim is a great resource, a lot of strong energy and very intelligent and creative, fun to work with,” Ulrich added. “Because we’re a growing city, he’s dealt with a lot of issues.”
Leaving the city of Ramsey will be bittersweet for Gladhill.
“It’ll definitely be hard to leave the city of Ramsey,” Gladhill said. “The team, the council, its board and commissions — there’s just a lot of great energy, and they care a lot about the community. They care a lot about each other. It’s a great team here with a lot of potential moving forward.”
But he’s excited to see what Stillwater has to offer.
He still has family ties to the area, so Gladhill won’t lose touch with the area.
“The north metro, Anoka County is still home for me, so I won’t be very far at any time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.