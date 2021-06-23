The Columbia Heights City Council June 14 unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance to prohibit sampling of tobacco products indoors, a move one local business has said could put it out of business.
The ordinance also bans indoor smoking in public and updates the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21 to comply with state and federal laws.
The City Council had a first reading of the proposed changes to city code May 24.
The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act already bans smoking tobacco, including electronic cigarettes, in most indoor public places, at public meetings, in places of employment and in public transportation. But the law allows smoking tobacco products in smoke shops for the purpose of sampling.
Hookah bars and cigar lounges have used that exception as a loophole to sell tobacco products that customers use in the store under the pretense of sampling. There are several locations in the Twin Cities metro area where you can go simply to smoke on site.
But under the Minnesota Department of Health’s interpretation of state statute, that’s not legal.
Columbia Heights’ new ordinance will eliminate ambiguity and explicitly close the sampling loophole by banning all indoor sampling. Many cities have already taken similar steps, including neighboring Fridley and Hilltop, as well as Arden Hills, Bloomington and Minneapolis.
The business Hookah Kingdom, located at 4919 Central Ave. NE, vehemently opposed the new ordinance during a public hearing May 24. Hookah Kingdom’s accountant Husein Ahmed said in a letter to the City Council that 65% of gross sales at the shop come from sampling tobacco in store, which helps with the sale of hookah and tobacco products.
Ahmed added that the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected Hookah Kingdom’s business.
“For a company that has already struggled significantly with the pandemic and faced a significant loss of revenue from 2020, prohibiting sampling could actually force Hookah Kingdom out of business,” said Hookah Kingdom’s lawyer, Kathleen M. Loucks, during the public hearing.
Since that public hearing, city staff has received nine unsolicited letters from various public health agencies and interest groups, such as BlueCross BlueShield Minnesota and ClearWay Minnesota, who support the ordinance amendments. Neither Hookah Kingdom, nor anyone else opposing the ordinance amendments, submitted any additional comments prior to the June 14 meeting.
The City Council did not provide any public comments at the May 24 or June 14 meetings.
The ban on indoor sampling is effective on Jan. 1, 2022.
