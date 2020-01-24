The city of Columbia Heights proposed a modification to the current animal ordinance regarding the number of cats and dogs kept in a residence.
On Jan. 13 the City Council heard the first reading of Ordinance 1658, which would limit the number of dogs in a household to three and the number of cats in a household to three, with a maximum number of five animals in a residence. There had been no limit.
Rather than asking pet owners to license their animals, as is currently required, the city proposed amending city code to say owners must vaccinate pets for rabies, have tags and comply with the number limit.
In limiting the number, the city reasons that having more than four cats or dogs in a household can be abusive to the animals. This many pets in a house can also be nuisance for others in the area, according to the proposed amendment, because of noise, smell and potential hazard.
Another amendment to the ordinance would allow the city to impound an animal if it is not displaying proper tags, as would be required by city code if the proposed changes are approved. Current code says animals can be impounded if they aren’t properly licensed, which would no longer be applicable.
If the pet’s ownership is known, the pound will give the owner written notice within 24 hours of impoundment.
The council will vote on final approval of the amendment Monday, Jan. 27.
