Teens in Columbia Heights are being encouraged to get involved in municipal decision making after the city recently formed a new Youth Commission.
The Columbia Heights City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Oct. 25 to create the commission.
“I think that it’s fantastic that we’re moving forward with this,” City Council Member Kt Jacobs said. “I’m excited to see the commission get up and running.”
The idea to form a Youth Commission in Columbia Heights has been mentioned numerous times by the Columbia Heights City Council, according to Columbia Heights Communications Coordinator Ben Sandell. The concept was revisited earlier this year during discussions between Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, City Manager Kelli Bourgeois and other city staff. The idea was presented to the City Council during a work session March 1, and the council expressed interest.
Columbia Heights Communications Coordinator Ben Sandell reached out to several governmental agencies with established youth commissions to research best practices.
“Across the board they recommended it,” Sandell said in a statement. “They all told me it takes its share of work up front and we’ll have to learn a lot as we go, but it’s worth the effort. Youth spark different conversations and decisions are stronger when you have more people at the table.”
Sandell said the next step for the city is finalizing the application process and scheduling. Due to the timing of the council’s decision, the commission will have a shorter first term.
“We’re hoping for a first quarter 2022 start date for the first term,” Sandell said. “With applications available in December.”
According to the draft bylaws, the purpose of the Columbia Heights Youth Commission will be to serve as an advisory body to the City Council and other Columbia Heights boards and commissions, inspire and bring to light new ideas from a youth perspective, create an educational environment for youth looking to expand their knowledge of government and leadership functions, and provide experience-building opportunities for area youth seeking increased community and local government engagement, Sandell said.
The Youth Commission will be composed of seven to 20 members between the ages of 14 and 18 who are residents of Columbia Heights. The teen members will be joined by a city staff mentor and a council member liaison.
Youth Commission members will serve two-year, staggered terms. Normal terms will run from Oct 1 to Sept 30, Sandell said.
The Youth Commission will have monthly meetings 6-7:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, October through May. Members will have the chance to work with city staff and council members to amend the schedule and revise bylaws once the term gets started.
“We know we’ll need to adapt as we face certain issues that weren’t anticipated prior to holding meetings,” Sandell said. “But that’s one of the reasons we’re doing this. It will be a learning opportunity for everyone involved, and we’re excited to get started.”
Teens interested in joining the Youth Commission can visit columbiaheightsmn.gov/youth in December to download an application, review initial guidelines and find a 2022 schedule.
