The Columbia Heights City Council entered into a contract with a Hugo, Minnesota, contractor for the planned Silver Lake boat landing site improvement project.

Lametti & Sons was deemed the lowest responsible bidder of eight bids by about $16,000. The cost of approving a contract with Lametti & Sons is $804,611.50, about 5% under the city’s estimate.

The site improvement will include reconstructing the boat landing and relocating a sewer lift station.

Half the cost of the boat landing reconstruction is funded through a Department of Natural Resources grant, and the remaining amount comes from city park and stormwater funds. The lift station is paid for with the city’s sanitary sewer construction fund.

Initially the lift station was meant to be separate project, but according to Public Works Director Kevin Hansen they were combined for scheduling purposes.

“We want to allow time for lake owners to get docks and boats in,” Hansen said. “And then in the fall do the same in reverse, get their docks and boats out.”

After construction is finished, the boat landing will be ADA compliant, Hansen said.

There will be a four- to five-month period where the Silver Lake Boat Landing will be completely closed, Hansen said.

The city isn’t sure yet when the boat landing reconstruction will begin.

