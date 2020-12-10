The Columbia Heights City Council took another step toward a new City Hall at a special meeting Nov. 30 by approving a budget and the interior layout.
On Sept. 23, 2019, the council voted to build a 20,000-square-foot City Hall as part of a vertical mixed-use development at 3989 Central Ave. NE.
The city is working with real estate development firm Alatus to develop the western side of the first floor of the mixed-use building where City Hall will be located, including a vestibule entrance, offices, conference rooms, waiting and seating areas, storage space, indoor parking, and more, Columbia Heights Public Works Director Kevin Hansen said.
The previous office building and its adjacent parking ramp on the site were demolished Sept. 8.
Alatus broke ground on the new project Nov. 12, and construction is expected to last about 18 months.
The city hired the firm Leo A. Daly to design the new City Hall. Hansen said the design for the first floor will have large signage that will be front and center and will be visible from Central Avenue. The exterior of the first level will be limestone painted dark blue. The sidewalks around the development will be heated, and there will be trees, plantings and benches around the perimeter of the building.
Besides City Hall, the five-story development will include 266 apartments and space for long-term commercial and retail tenants.
The City Hall will be owned by Columbia Heights, like a condominium, but it will be part of a larger private development.
There will be two levels of parking in the development: one underground level for the apartments only and a street-level area covered by the building. The parking for City hall will be on the street level.
On Nov. 30 the City Council reviewed interior plans and Leo A. Daly’s budget, which puts the total estimated cost for the project at $6.6 million.
The council unanimously approved the interior design plans and budget. Council Member Robert Williams was not present at the special meeting.
Final interior plans were sent to Alatus after the special council meeting.
Columbia Heights Community Development Director Aaron Chirpich said the city expects to start the interior build-out of the City Hall space in spring 2022. He estimated that would take six to eight months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.