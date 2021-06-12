Next week the Columbia Heights City Council will review updates made to plans for a controversial affordable housing apartment complex.
The council is expected to vote on a second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the rezoning of the property from multifamily residential district to planned unit development.
Public hearings were held in May and will continue at next week’s council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14. Residents can provide input in person or via Zoom at the meeting or can mail of email comments prior to the meeting.
Reuter Walton Development, of St. Louis Park, recently applied for a preliminary plat, planned unit development and easement vacations, for a vacant property located on the northern property at 825 41st Ave. NE.
Reuter Walton Development is proposing to subdivide the existing lot into three parcels: one parcel for the existing Columbia Heights Public Safety Center, another parcel for the planned new Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) Food Shelf building (0.4 acres, 17,424 square feet), and the last parcel for an affordable housing apartment complex (1.3 acres, (56,628 square feet).
SACA Food Shelf is still working with the state of Minnesota to secure grants and is fundraising for donations to secure the property. SACA’s current building at 627 38th Ave. NE is owned by the nonprofit, but the city of Columbia Heights owns the land. SACA’s long-term lease for the land expires in 2029.
The apartment complex would be a four-story building with 62 affordable units, 46 underground parking stalls and 62 exterior, surface-level parking stalls. There would be 16 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units, for a total of 124 bedrooms in the building.
The open site at 825 41st Ave. NE was the location of the original Columbia Heights High School, constructed in 1926. It became the Columbia Heights Junior High School in 1961.
The property sold to Northwestern Electronics Institute in 1981 and operated as a technical college until 2002, when the college merged with Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
The city of Columbia Heights then purchased the vacant building and parcel. The city demolished the building in 2004, making way for the Public Safety Center, which was constructed in 2009.
The portion of the existing lot that’s being proposed for the apartment complex and SACA previously served as Northwestern Electronics Institute’s recreational field and parking lot.
At the May 10 City Council meeting, many residents who live near the proposed apartment complex expressed concerns about traffic, the design and position of the building, the height of the building and more.
On May 24 the City Council decided to wait on a second reading of an ordinance to rezone the property so it could see the results of recent traffic studies conducted by the developer. Those studies will be reported at the June 14 City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.