With the 2020 census just around the corner, the Columbia Heights City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Feb. 10 to give Census Bureau employees access to multiunit housing in the city.
Employees will visit households that haven’t responded to the census to collect data.
Renters are considered a historically under-counted group in the census, and multiunit housing is typically hard for census employees to enter because of security.
Under the new ordinance, as long as an employee is displaying valid credentials, it is illegal for property owners and managers to deny census employees access to multitenant buildings, such as apartments, dormitories or nursing homes.
Census employees’ standard hours of operation are between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
According to the Census Bureau, official employees will carry an ID badge that has their photo, their name, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Their laptop or cellphone will have the Census Bureau’s logo on it.
This ordinance gives census employees access to buildings, not into individual apartments or rooms within those buildings. The ordinance doesn’t apply to other government agency workers.
The ordinance goes into effect March 11, 30 days after its passage.
