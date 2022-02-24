The Andover City Council approved a rezoning request and a preliminary plat that continue paving the way for the Andover Crossings development.
Andover Crossings is a 19-acre property at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard planned to have apartments, senior living and commercial space that could include restaurants, cafes, office space, child care or a medical office.
The council rezoned the property so that Inca Street, on the development, would create a boundary between the neighborhood business district and the multiple dwelling district. Those districts existed on the property already, but with slightly different boundaries.
The sketch plan introduced in August depicts a 22,600-square-foot retail space, as well as an 8,400-square-foot commercial property.
The developer, LGA Andover, proposed 150 market-rate apartment units and 32 senior living and memory care units, as well as four commercial lots, Community Development Director Joe Janish said. That’s consistent with the sketch plan the developer presented in August.
The preliminary plat lists a right-in, right-out access at Bunker Lake Boulevard, as well as a traffic signal on Seventh Avenue and a right-in only access to the development, Janish said.
Each of the lots will be connected to the municipal water and sewer system.
The Park and Recreation Commission recommended last fall that the developer pay cash for park dedication instead of dedicating land, Janish said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission expressed concern surrounding traffic and parking for the senior living facility.
LGA proposed constructing 152 above-ground parking stalls and 150 underground stalls for the apartment building, which amounts to two stalls per unit.
The developer plans to create 22 studios, 77 one-bedroom apartments and 51 two-bedroom apartments. LGA allocated one parking stall per studio, 1.65 stalls for each one-bedroom unit and two stalls per two-bedroom unit, as well as a stall for every 2.94 units for visitor parking.
The site includes about 3 acres of wetlands.
The council approved a conditional use permit and a planned unit development Jan. 4.
