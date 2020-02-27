Chomonix Golf Course lost money in 2019, but not as much as in prior years.
In February 2019 the Anoka County Board’s Parks Committee voted unanimously to keep the county-owned golf course in Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve open for at least three more years while the county evaluated expenses and revenues in an effort to turn it around financially.
In a report to the parks committee Feb. 4, Recreations Services Manager Cory Hinz wrote that year-end revenues did not cover expenses, leaving overall operations with a $93,049 deficit.
But that was a $34,951 improvement over the five-year average operating deficit of $128,000, according to Hinz.
The year-end operating statement shows revenues came in $200,000 under budget, but expenses were a little over $100,000 less than anticipated.
“Progress has been made in 2019 and Chomonix Golf Course will strive to lower operating expenses, explore new business opportunities, implement new 2020 programs and fees moving into year two of the evaluation,” Hinz wrote.
Weather was a big factor in Chomonix not meeting revenue expectations for the 2019 season, according to Jeff Perry, parks director.
There was a late start — the course did not open until late April following a large April snowstorm — and it was a wet summer, Perry said in an interview.
“It seemed to be raining every day,” he said. “There were more rain days than in previous years.”
A bright spot was an increase in clubhouse room rental revenues, Perry said.
No decision has been made yet on how the 2019 deficit will be paid for, but Perry anticipates it will likely come from the park fund balance.
“We are hoping for a good year in 2020,” he said. “We have got expenses in check, but in the end it comes down to increasing the number of rounds that are played.”
According to Perry, efforts are being made to bring more tournaments to Chomonix and the county has joined the metro area public country club program, where golfers pay a monthly fee to play unlimited golf at multiple courses.
Chomonix’s fee structure for 2020 was revamped by County Board late last year to remain competitive with other courses in the region, but also to reward loyalty and encourage senior and junior golfers to play the course, Perry said.
“The more you play, the more benefits,” he said.
According to Commissioner Mike Gamache, who chairs the parks committee, the new golf course manager, Mark Johnson, is “doing a fantastic job” and “things are on the right track.”
Johnson was hired in April 2019 to manage Chomonix after a 15-year career in Southern California as a professional golf course operations manager, Perry said.
In early January 2019 Perry had recommended to the parks committee that Chomonix be shut down and be converted to an outdoor recreation area because it was losing money and golfers.
According to Perry, an evaluation found that over the previous five years (2014-2018), Chomonix had a cumulative net operating deficit of $641,520 with the gap being filled by property tax dollars from the parks department reserve funds, while capital improvement needs over the next five years (2019-2023) totaled $1 million.
But when a flyer was distributed by parks staff Jan. 19, 2019, to the 31 single-family residential parcels abutting the golf course outlining the recommendations, a large group of people, both residents and golfers, came to the Anoka County Government Center the morning of Jan. 22, 2019, for the scheduled County Board meeting, even though the issue was not on the agenda.
However, at an impromptu meeting prior to the board meeting, Rhonda Sivarajah, then county board chair and now county administrator, presented a proposal to reprieve Chomonix, which was approved by the parks committee in early February 2019, and Perry outlined seven “strategic plan initiatives” for golf course operations.
In addition, on Perry’s recommendation the board authorized $224,000 in capital improvements at the course, as well as a lease purchase agreement with a vendor to spend $38,000 from the Chomonix budget on new golf carts.
Chomonix, which was built as a private, nine-hole golf course in 1969, was acquired by the county, along with other property, for the first phase of the creation of the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve, according to Perry.
The county expanded Chomonix to an 18-hole course in 1987 at the time the clubhouse was built, Perry said.
