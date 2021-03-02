Construction of the first bus rapid transit line to Anoka County could begin in 2025, after Metro Transit last week recommended prioritizing BRT in the Central Avenue corridor.
The proposed F Line would run from downtown Minneapolis to the Northtown Mall via Central and University avenues, largely replacing current Route 10 bus service.
The roughly 13-mile line would operate every 10 minutes for most of the day and have approximately 30 stations in the cities of Minneapolis, Columbia Heights, Fridley, Spring Lake Park and Blaine.
“Route 10 is one of our highest-ridership bus corridors,” said Katie Roth, assistant director of bus rapid transit projects for Metro Transit. “There are a lot of people taking transit in that corridor today, a lot of growth potential.”
As of fall 2019, Route 10 had about 7,200 riders on weekdays, and Metro Transit forecasts that will grow to 12,100 riders by 2040 with BRT.
Compared to traditional bus service, bus rapid transit offers a faster trip, more frequent buses and more customer amenities at the stations, according to Metro Transit. Stations are spaced farther apart, which means buses make fewer stops. Passengers buy tickets at stations and through mobile apps before boarding, and buses are designed to allow faster boarding and exiting through all doors. The buses also communicate with traffic lights so they can move through intersections faster. Although some BRT lines have dedicated bus lanes, the buses generally operate in mixed traffic with bus priority treatment, Roth said.
Currently three BRT lines operate in the Twin Cities, and others are in development.
The Central Avenue corridor is one of three corridors Metro Transit recommended as near-term projects. The others are the Rice/Robert corridor from Mendota Heights to Little Canada (recommended as the G Line) and the Como/Maryland corridor from downtown Minneapolis to Maplewood (recommended as the H Line).
Metro Transit shared the recommendations with the Met Council Feb. 24 after a yearlong process of “robust technical analysis and community engagement and feedback on priorities,” Roth said.
At first planners considered a wide range of options and narrowed them to four strong candidates for near-term development. In December and January Metro Transit sought public feedback on the four routes before making its recommendations.
This spring the Met Council will vote on the recommendations for designating lines F through H, with the goal of having all three operational by 2030. More detailed planning for the F Line will start later this year or early next year, with construction beginning in 2025, pending full funding.
The estimated cost to develop BRT in the Central Avenue corridor is $81 million, with an annual operating cost of about $15 million.
“One of the things that makes BRT in our region a really good investment is that we’re building on the existing investment that we have in local bus service,” Roth said.
Although there are some ongoing costs of operating BRT, such as additional personnel for fare enforcement, much of the cost of running the buses is already in the budget.
“We really see that with this low-cost investment of making service faster and more frequent and making the customer experience a little nicer … customers really respond to that, and in turn we’re able to move more people on transit and make that a more robust part of how we get around,” Roth said.
The Met Council’s Transportation Advisory Board has selected the F Line for $25 million in federal funding.
Chris Geisler, a Coon Rapids resident and citizen member of the advisory board, said the chosen corridor is well suited for the project.
“I believe that corridor will benefit especially well from BRT with the increased housing density that’s going in there,” he said.
He’s also pleased to see BRT coming to Anoka County.
“I told staff right away that I was excited just to see a line that went north of 694,” he said.
Local Reps. Erin Koegel, Sandra Feist and Connie Bernardy have also authored a bill in the Minnesota House that would provide $55 million in bond proceeds for BRT in the Central Avenue corridor, and Sen. Mary Kunesh authored a companion bill in the Senate.
“BRT has proven successful throughout the metro,” Koegel said in a statement. “This BRT route would improve our community’s connection with the rest of the metro, and give residents along these corridors a practical alternative to traveling by car. Many intersections along these routes are dangerous, a BRT network in conjunction with the safety improvement study I was able to secure in 2019, will significantly improve pedestrian safety.”
Many details of the F Line, such as station locations, will need to be determined once it’s officially designated.
“Then it’s really about planning and engaging with community to define what that map looks like on the ground,” Roth said.
That means residents interested in the project will have more opportunities for input.
“This is the first BRT line planned for Anoka County, and so we’re really excited to work with the community and bring this line to fruition,” Roth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.