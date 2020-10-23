The Minnesota Legislature passed a $1.87 billion bonding bill last week that includes funding for some long-awaited projects in Anoka County.
The House of Representatives passed the bill Oct. 14, and it was approved by the Senate the following day. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill Oct. 21.
A total of $16.3 million is slated for Anoka-Ramsey Community College. That money will go to design, renovate, and equip the business and nursing building at the Coon Rapids campus.
Several few road projects in the county were included in the bill, such as long-awaited intersection projects on Highway 10 in Ramsey, which took another step toward being fully funded. $8.4 million in bonding is slated for engineering and design on the Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard intersections on Highway 10/169, including the associated railroad grade separation, frontage roads and connecting local streets.
“This was truly a regional partnership and, on behalf of our City Council, our businesses, and our residents, I thank the Minnesota Legislature for passing this legislation that provides funding for the City’s top regional highway priority,” Ramsey Mayor John LeTourneau said in a statement.
The new bonding brings the total committed funds for the project to $63.9 million of the $138 million needed to finish the project, according to the City of Ramsey. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023.
In Coon Rapids, the East River Road intersection project will get $1.5 million for engineering, environmental analysis and final design of the intersection with Highway 610. A grade separation between Highway 65 and 109th Avenue in Blaine will receive $1.5 million. The money is slated for engineering, environmental analysis and final design.
Anoka County will receive a $500,000 grant to design multiuse trails in Circle Pines and Lino Lakes near the Rice Creek North Regional Trail corridor.
Blaine’s National Sports Center will get $3.8 million. Of that, $837,000 will go to capital asset preservation and improvements. The other $3 million will go to replacing a maintenance facility for the NSC.
Blaine also will receive a little over $3.2 million for the reconstruction of 105th Avenue near the National Sports Center. The road will go from five lanes to four with a median, turn lanes and a sidewalk.
Just over $29.5 million is slated to go to a state emergency operations center, that is planned to be built in Blaine.
The city of Coon Rapids will receive $316,000 in solid waste capital assistance grants for expanding and improving the Coon Rapids Recycling Center. The improvements also include equipping the facility to process polystyrene foam, a cold storage building, a covered storage area, driving lanes and parking areas.
This story has been updated to reflect that Gov. Tim Walz has now signed the bill.
