The Blaine City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment Monday, July 19, that outlines what restrictions will go into effect in Blaine if the governor declares a water emergency. The amendment also gives the city manager the power to impose short-term watering restrictions in the city, even when a water emergency has not been declared.
The first reading was held July 7. The City Council unanimously approved the second reading July 19 as part of the consent agenda.
Most of Minnesota’s water supply comes from its normally abundant groundwater, and under state law the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages the state’s water resources. All public water suppliers in Minnesota that serve more than 1,000 people must have a DNR-approved water supply plan that is updated every 10 years. Blaine adopted its water supply plan in April.
According to Jon Haukaas, director of public works, a condition of the water supply plan is that the city adopt an ordinance outlining water restrictions it will implement if the governor declares a critical water deficiency. Blaine’s ordinance is based on a model ordinance developed by the League of Minnesota Cities for use by cities across the state.
“This [ordinance] is just another safety measure that helps the DNR coordinate statewide in protecting some of those water resources,” Haukaas said July 7.
Upon declaration of a water emergency and notification to the public, the following mandatory restrictions upon nonessential water use shall be enforced:
• Outdoor irrigation of yards, gardens, golf courses, park lands, and other non-agricultural land, except for those areas irrigated with reclaimed water, is prohibited.
• Washing or spraying of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios or other paved areas with water from any pressurized source, including garden hoses, except to alleviate immediate health or safety hazards, is prohibited.
• The outdoor use of any water-based play apparatus connected to a pressurized source is prohibited.
• Restaurants and other food service establishments are prohibited from serving water to their customers, unless water is specifically requested by the customer.
• Operation of outdoor misting systems used to cool public areas is prohibited.
• The filling of swimming pools, fountains, spas or other exterior water features is prohibited.
• The washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers and other types of mobile equipment is prohibited, except at facilities equipped with wash water recirculation systems, and for vehicles requiring frequent washing to protect public health, safety and welfare.
The city manager or designee is authorized to grant variances for nonessential water usage during a water emergency. A water customer may appeal the denial of a variance within five days of a decision by submitting a written appeal to the city manager. Then the City Council will hear the appeal at its next meeting, and the decision of the City Council to support or deny a variance is final.
Discretionary restrictions
The revised ordinance also gives the city manager, or an assigned designee, authority to impose short-term watering restrictions even without a critical water deficiency declaration.
Blaine already limits the days and hours when sprinkling of lawns and gardens is allowed. Sprinkling is only allowed for properties with even numbered addresses on even numbered days, and it’s allowed for properties with odd numbered addresses on odd numbered days. Sprinkling is also prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily from May 15 through Sept. 15.
The updated ordinance allows the city manager to further restrict the hours or days when watering is allowed. City staff say such restrictions may be needed when the city sees excessive demand, over-pumping of the its aquifers, or equipment failures that limit the city’s ability to meet demand.
According to Haukaas, any short-term restrictions implemented by the city manager would be reviewed at the next City Council meeting, at which point they would be extended or canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.