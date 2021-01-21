When the Blaine City Council considered supporting a grant application by Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Jan. 4, the discussion quickly turned to the topic of affordable housing in Blaine.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is a St. Paul-based nonprofit with a mission to “bring people together to create, preserve and promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing.”
Blaine Community Development Director Erik Thorvig said the organization’s staff reached out to the city requesting a letter of support for an application for Anoka County for HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds.
The HOME program provides grants for a wide range of activities, including building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership. HOME is the largest federal block grant designed exclusively to create affordable housing.
“In general these types of funds are specifically and exclusively designed for affordable housing,” Thorvig said. “(Twin Cities) Habitat for Humanity is looking at a projected project in the year of 2022, however they do have to apply for those funds in 2021, and they’re looking at the possibility of doing two new construction projects in Anoka County and specifically identified Blaine as a potential city to do one or two of those projects.”
Thorvig said the projects consist of acquiring one or two lots for construction of a single-family home.
“This is a very small-scale, scattered type of project where they’d find a lot in a new subdivision or an existing part of Blaine that is available to build a new home,” Thorvig said.
He added the only city approval needed for the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity project, provided it moves forward in Blaine, would be issuing a building permit. This is due to the fact the nonprofit would be purchasing lots in existing developments that were already approved by the City Council.
Thorvig said the project is consistent with new affordable housing goals outlined in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The City Council then moved on to discuss the letter of support.
City Council Member Jess Robertson spoke first and said she was in favor of the letter.
“I obviously support Habitat for Humanity,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing what they do for members of the community.”
Robertson asked Thorvig if there would be any community engagement for homes near the affordable housing projects. She cited a 2015 incident where residents in the Woodland Village development vehemently opposed Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity building eight single-family affordable homes in the development.
“Can we put some kind of stop gap in place where the community is communicated with in some shape or form?” Robertson asked Thorvig. “If this is something that’s just going straight to here’s a building permit it kind of bypasses that engagement piece from council and definitely the community.”
Thorvig said he was unsure how community engagement would work but expects Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity probably has some form of an engagement process with residents who live near their projects. He added he’d forward the requests for community engagement to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
“I appreciate that,” Robertson said to Thorvig. “I just think it would be a smart thing to put in place — so thank you.”
City Council Member Wes Hovland asked Thorvig to clarify the difference between low-income housing and affordable housing, with the Twin Cities Habitat Humanity project being the latter.
“The term affordability is often a misunderstood term when it comes to affordable housing,” Thorvig said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all ... There’s an education process to not only people directly impacted by the development or adjacent neighbors, but also elected officials and the community. There are varying levels of affordability: There’s 80% of area median income, 60%, 50% and lower, and so forth. Different project types have different desires to meet those needs.”
Thorvig suggested the City Council discuss affordable housing in depth at its upcoming spring retreat.
Hovland then asked Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany to provide an update on homelessness in the city.
“We’ve worked pretty aggressively over the last couple of years to work with different service providers in our community to help our homeless population,” Podany said. “Particularly, the brunt of what we see is in area 2, kind of near Northtown Mall.”
The Blaine Police Department hosted a few outreach events at Northtown Mall last year where the department, the mall, religious groups and local nonprofits and organizations provided homeless people with basic necessities such as food, bus cards, bags and immunizations, and connected them with local resources such as housing, veterans assistance, medical assistance and counseling.
Podany said the department continues to see homeless people at Northtown Mall.
“It’s a work in progress, but that being said, there’s always a balance too, because we take a compassionate approach,” Podany said. “We do not criminalize homelessness in our city here. We try to help people.”
Council Member Richard Paul said he supports discussing affordable housing and homelessness at the spring retreat and said it should be a frequent topic of discussion.
“I hope we talk about this issue for at least two or three times,” Paul said. “The need is still there. Until we take action.”
Council Member Julie Jeppson returned the council’s attention to the letter of support for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s application.
“This is a huge, long process where the funds may not be available or if they’re even approved they might not be available until October, so this is not a done deal,” Jeppson said. “It’s an incredibly competitive process.”
Jeppson, who is the executive director at Stepping Stone Emergency Housing in Anoka, said she also supports continuing discussion of affordable housing and homelessness at the spring retreat.
Jeppson added that homelessness in Blaine, and across the nation, will only get worse once Congress’s nationwide ban on evictions expires Sunday, Jan. 31. President Joe Biden has laid out a plan to extend the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until Thursday, Sept. 30, but this had not yet occurred at press time Jan. 20.
“We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg on this,” Jeppson said. “With this eviction moratorium, you have no idea what’s coming down the pipe. Homelessness in our city, in our seven county metro, in our state, in our country is going to explode. You think you see panhandling now, you think you see encampments now — you have no idea what’s about ready to come down. So the sooner we figure this out, the sooner we have these serious real conversations that take the stigma out and take the reality of what the world is right now the better.”
Thorvig said he agrees with Jeppson and that staff needs direction on how to handle affordable housing, because developers regularly approach the city with affordable housing projects. He said staff will know how to handle affordable housing projects once direction is provided by the City Council at the spring retreat.
The City Council then unanimously approved the letter of support.
