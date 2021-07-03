The Blaine City Council approved a bid June 21 to perform water storage tank rehabilitations.
In September 2020 the City Council commissioned St. Paul-based Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to perform project engineering, management and construction oversight for the rehabilitation of the Hamline Avenue water tower (#3), the Lexington Avenue Water tower (#4) and the Sunnyside Park reservoir (well 16 and booster station). Short Elliot Hendrickson prepared bidding documents for a rehabilitation project, and the project was advertised for bids.
The accepted bid was from Osseo Construction Co. LLC, located in Osseo, Wisconsin, for $230,900 pending request and verification of references from similar type projects. The City Council also approved a 10% contingency to bring the total project budget to $253,990. The funding source for this project is the city’s Water Utility Funds.
Despite the concerns of Council Member Julie Jeppson, city staff said the work is extremely unlikely to cause disruptions in the water system.
“I’m having kind of nightmares here because in 2017, I believe, there was also some water tower improvements, which did not end up very well,” Jeppson said.
The city of Blaine experienced two major water failures in early 2017. On Jan. 8, 2017, Blaine residents and businesses experienced extremely low water pressures, and some did not have any running water for two to six hours during the morning and into the afternoon, which led the city to issue an advisory to boil water until the problem was resolved. Barr Engineering Co. later discovered the system failure was caused by a backflow of bacteria and chemicals due to failures of the communication system and controls that monitor the city’s water and sewage system.
The other failure occurred Feb. 11, 2017, when there was a power supply failure at Water Tower No. 1 at Aquatore Park, unbeknownst to the city. As water demand increased on Feb. 12, additional pumps were not activated and the city’s alarm system did not notify staff because the power supply failure disrupted the utility communications system. Within two hours of being notified of the problem, the city restored water pressure. The Minnesota Department of Health recommend that people boil water during a 24-hour period due to the significant drop in water pressure in case any bacteria got into the water supply. All Blaine public schools were also closed on Feb. 13 but reopened Feb. 14 after the Department of Health confirmed the city’s water supply was not contaminated.
City Engineer Dan Schluender told Jeppson that water failures are very unlikely because the work is to repair the exteriors of the water tanks and isn’t moving any of the SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) equipment that ties the whole water system together.
“This is deficiencies in the tank exterior — in the paint covering,” Schluender said. “There has been chips, and we’re looking to rehabilitate the paint to fortify the structure so it doesn’t degrade anymore.”
Jeppson suggested taking a higher bid, if possible, to ensure quality work.
“I just don’t want to relive that time,” Jeppson said. “That was a horrible, awful time for everyone, and if we have to pay a little bit more money to ensure that it’s done very well, very professionally. I don’t know. I’m having a very hard time with this one.”
Schluender said the agreement with Short Elliott Hendrickson does provide a project manager who would be on site full time during the work for the contract.
The City Council approved the bid, pending references, with only Jeppson objecting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.