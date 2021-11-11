The Blaine City Council is in the process of updating its city code to regulate food trucks within the city.
The City Council approved a first reading of the revised ordinance Nov. 1. A public hearing and final vote will occur Monday, Nov. 15.
City staff brought forward the topic of revising the ordinance earlier this year as more food truck vendors started making requests to the city.
Community Development Director Erik Thorvig said an update to city code was needed in order “to make the process as easy as possible” for food truck vendors, he said.
The first update includes defining a mobile food truck as just that, rather than as a transient merchant, Thorvig said in a city report.
In the city of Blaine, transient merchants are only allowed in the heavy industrial zoning districts.
“Food trucks have become more popular since the transient merchant regulations were established,” Thorvig said in a report. “There have been frustrations with current regulations in Blaine by both food truck vendors and groups wanting to host a food truck.”
Food trucks will now have their own regulations — they’re the second proposed update to city code.
Under the new regulations, food truck vendors will be required to register with the city clerk’s office and will not be required to have a city license, only a license from Anoka County and the state of Minnesota, Thorvig said.
The city of Blaine mobile food truck registration would allow operators to conduct business in the city through Dec. 31 of the year in which registration is provided. Registration is not required for each instance the food truck operates. No fee is proposed.
Food trucks will be allowed to operate:
• In conjunction with a private party or event at a city park, provided the renter of the park initiates the request for a food truck.
• In conjunction with a city-sponsored event at a city park or other city-owned property.
• In conjunction with a school-sponsored event on school district owned property.
• In conjunction with a private event, on private property, such as a customer appreciation or employee event, grand opening, birthday party, graduation, etc. Consent of the private property owner shall be obtained.
• At the National Sports Center in conjunction with an event hosted at the facility.
• At Northtown Mall as part of a food truck-oriented event.
• In conjunction with a special event, “an activity planned and constructed by a person, corporation, or organization on public, commercial, regional recreational or industrial zoning or land uses property,” as defined by city code.
Prohibited activities by food trucks include:
• Getting attention by means of blowing a horn or whistle, ringing a bell, crying out, or by any other noise.
• Obstructing the free flow of traffic, either vehicular or pedestrian, on any street, sidewalk, alleyway or other public right-of-way. Food trucks shall not park on any public right-of-way, except for events where it’s permitted under city code.
• Conducting business in a way that creates a threat to health, safety and welfare.
• Conducting business before 7 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
• Failing to provide, upon request, proof of license from the county or state or registration from the city.
• Using the registration of another person.
• Alleging false or misleading statements about the products or services being sold, including untrue statements of endorsement, especially from the city of Blaine.
• Remaining on the property of another when requested to leave.
• Otherwise operating in any manner that a reasonable person would find obscene, threatening, intimidating or abusive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.