Thirteen north metro cities are joining forces to save money on street maintenance contracts.
Through a joint powers agreement, in which the city of Coon Rapids is the lead agency, the program includes seal coating, pavement markings, crack sealing and fog sealing contracts.
The program is not new, however. With Coon Rapids spearheading the effort, the initial joint powers agreement went into effect in 2004, but more cities have joined since then.
The 13 participating communities for the 2021 program are Andover, Anoka, Arden Hills, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, Mahtomedi, Mounds View and St. Francis.
According to Tim Himmer, Coon Rapids public works director, the purpose of the joint powers agreement is to obtain competitive bids through economies of scale.
But the agreement allows each city the option to take part in all, some, or none of the street maintenance projects each year, Himmer said.
As the lead agency, the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 16 approved plans and specifications for the projects and ordered bids for seal coating, pavement markings, crack sealing and fog sealing contracts.
“In an effort to realize additional cost savings, fog sealing will be split into two contracts this year, one for streets and one for trails and parking lots,” Himmer said.
Under the program timeline, bids will be received and tabulated March 12 by Coon Rapids city staff, who will then make a recommendation to the participating cities, which will have 30 days to submit comments or opt out of the project, according to Himmer.
The Coon Rapids council will consider contract awards April 20 and, weather permitting, work is expected to start in early May and be completed no later than October, Himmer said.
This is the third year that fog sealing, which is a liquid process, has been offered instead of chip sealing, which tends to leave chips in property owners’ driveways, he said.
“Fog sealing takes longer to dry, but it stands up better,” Himmer said.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler thanked city staff for leading the way on the project through which the larger contracts bring better pricing for Coon Rapids and neighboring cities, she said.
“This is serious economy of scale,” Mayor Jerry Koch.
