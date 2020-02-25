An archaeological investigation is required before Anoka County can move ahead with a trail for mountain and fat-tire bikes in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park Reserve.
That’s because the county has received a federal recreation grant to pay a portion of the project cost and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which manages the federal program, requires the investigation.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 11 authorized entering into a cooperative professional and technical services contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which handles the work for the DNR, and HDR Inc. for the study.
According to Jeff Perry, county parks director, the state picks up 80% of the contract cost up to about $71,000 with the county paying the remaining 20% up to about $14,000
A Metropolitan Council grant will cover the county’s expense, Perry said.
The investigation will be looking for artifacts, like pottery, and burial grounds from presettlement times along the planned trail route, he said.
“We know Native Americans once lived in the area which is now the park reserve,” Perry said.
If anything is found that needs to be preserved, the county will move the proposed trail route to avoid it, he said.
Work on the investigation will begin in the spring once the ground has thawed out, according to Commissioner Mike Gamache, who chairs the parks committee.
These archaeological investigations typically take four to six weeks, Perry said.
The five-mile long, single-track trail has an estimated cost of $125,000, of which the federal dollars will pay $93,700 and a Metropolitan Council grant the balance, he said.
“There is demand for this trail in the park reserve,” Perry said. “Bikers have been creating their own trails.”
The county trail, which will not have a bituminous surface, will be 2 feet wide, but there will be safe zones created on each side, according to Perry.
It is not designed for ATV use, Perry said.
Construction is scheduled to take place in the fall of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.