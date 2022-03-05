The Ramsey City Council may prohibit council members from serving on the city’s Charter Commission over concerns about allowing a single person to have too much influence.
The discussion comes after backlash to Council Member Matt Woestehoff’s appointment to the Charter Commission earlier this year.
Woestehoff said he applied to the Charter Commission in part to demonstrate the need for such a prohibition against dual service, but some council members disapproved of his actions and attempted to censure him Feb. 22. Censure is a formal statement of disapproval but doesn’t have legal consequences.
Council Members Chelsee Howell and Debra Musgrove raised the issue of Charter Commission service Feb. 22, expressing concern about fairness in the process for appointing people to city commissions and advertising the openings.
The council ultimately decided to bring the issue to a future work session to discuss the possibility of drafting an ordinance.
Howell moved to censure Woestehoff for his decision to apply for and remain on the Charter Commission. While legal, she said, the decision was in “poor taste.”
“I’m sure Council Member Woestehoff would not be willing to step down considering the anomalies, as a good example to everybody in the community,” Howell said. “As a leader, I would certainly encourage him to do so. However, I do not think he has the intestinal fortitude to do so, which is unfortunate.”
Woestehoff told the council he would step down from the commission once an amendment to the charter prohibited council members from having a seat.
The motion to censure failed in a 4-3 vote, with Council Members Howell, Musgrove and Dan Specht voting in favor of censure.
Council Member Ryan Heineman, who often votes with those who favored the censure, said he couldn’t support the move because he considered a censure “virtue signaling,” which he doesn’t support.
Enough notice?
Howell grew concerned about the city’s methods for notifying constituents about vacant Charter Commission seats in January, when she wanted to share a Facebook post from the city of Ramsey regarding the openings but noticed a few days later it was deleted.
“We have every obligation to question why the City Clerk told staff to pull an online posting about the opportunity to apply to the Charter Commission shortly after Councilmember Woestehoff submitted his application on January 10,” Howell wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting.
At Howell’s request, another notice was posted to Facebook, but that was on Jan. 20, just one day before the Jan. 21 application deadline.
On her personal Facebook page, Howell said the victims in this scenario are the city’s residents.
“The real victims are the people who were denied an equal opportunity to participate,” she wrote.
Howell wanted to share a Facebook post about the commission openings to help the community learn about their opportunities to get involved in the city, she told the council.
In an email to Howell, which Howell captured in a screenshot and put in a council presentation Feb. 22, communications and events coordinator Megan Thorstad told Howell she took down the post and canceled other scheduled posts about the commission openings due to a “flood of applications.”
As of Jan. 18, there were five applicants for the two open seats, according to an email to Howell from City Administrator Kurt Ulrich.
“I’ve never considered two-and-a-half applicants per open position to be a flood of applicants,” Howell said.
She reiterated that she wasn’t upset with anything Thorstad had done, but she was concerned about where her directions were coming from.
“She was told to do this,” Howell said.
Currently, the city accepts applications until a desired date, and a judge determines who will be appointed, Ulrich said.
City Clerk Colleen Lasher said she meant to include a posting about the Charter Commission vacancies in an earlier issue of the city’s newsletter, but ultimately forgot.
“I can talk on and on and on about what I was doing during that time, but I missed it,” Lasher told the council. “I made a mistake. If it had been posted in the November/December issue of the Ramsey Resident, there would have been no deadline. It would have been opened until filled, and the people that would’ve applied, would’ve applied.”
The posting made it into the January/February issue of the newsletter.
Lasher and Ulrich agreed that giving potential applicants three weeks between the newsletter going out and the application due date was “making the best of a mistake.”
“I absolutely did not mean for any sort of cutting off of the applicant pool,” Lasher said.
The city of Ramsey did post a notice of a commission opening in the public notices section of Anoka County UnionHerald’s Nov. 19 edition.
Additionally, QCTV made a video about the Charter Commission openings, and the city had a sign on Highway 10 about the vacancies, Lasher said.
Typically, the commission openings don’t receive many applicants, she said.
Mayor Mark Kuzma said the staff had made a mistake by not posting the commission openings early enough, but he was understanding and said the city followed protocol.
“Our staff are overworked,” Kuzma said. “They’ve got lots of stuff going on. We’ve got multiple vacancies in our staff right now. They’re doing the best they can, and things can fall through the cracks. It’s just part of life.”
Woestehoff’s appointment
Woestehoff applied for the Charter Commission Jan. 10, which was 11 days before the application deadline.
He said he did so to protect voting rights of Ramsey’s residents.
“I applied because I want to make sure all residents have their voices heard when they cast ballots for their preferred local candidates,” Woestehoff said in a statement. “To be fair, I have absolutely no indication that this is not true today. However, when there are existing members of the Charter Commission that do not believe our current President was elected in a free and fair election, I hesitate with grave concern that they can impact the process for our city.”
Chief Judge Stoney Hiljus, of the 10th Judicial District, appointed Woestehoff from a pool of six applicants.
Although he applied for the commission, Woestehoff said he believes council members shouldn’t have Charter Commission seats. One of his stated goals is to create further separation between the two entities.
He suggested that the council members who objected to his position on the commission may not have voiced concern if his political views aligned with theirs. In split votes, Woestehoff is typically on a different side than those who voted in favor of censure.
“I truly do not believe that I, or anyone, would be able to unanimously unite the council behind the idea of this separation of powers without first making it their greatest fear,” Woestehoff said in a statement.
Howell called Woestehoff’s move hypocritical. She said her goal in trying to censure Woestehoff was to point out the seriousness of the situation.
“I am disappointed that Councilmember Woestehoff fails to understand this,” Howell said on Facebook. “And I have no confidence in our City Administrator or the City Clerk. It’s been made readily apparent by their decisions that some people are more equal than others. Unfortunately, it’s the community that loses in the end.”
The Charter Commission can draft a charter amendment to prohibit certain individuals from applying for vacant seats, which the council would need to unanimously approve.
Woestehoff said at the council meeting that if this happens, he would vote in favor of the change and resign from his seat.
To watch the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/85k2bu9e.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.