The city of Anoka has increased its 2022 property tax levy by 4.9% over 2021, setting it at about $7.8 million.
The final levy approved Dec. 20, 2021, was 1 percentage point higher than the 3.9% increase proposed during the city’s state-mandated Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 6. The final levy was still below the 5.4% preliminary levy increase approved in September.
On Dec. 20 Council Member Elizabeth Barnett suggested raising the proposed levy by $75,000, or 1 percentage point, in order to reduce the amount of reserves the city would spend down. She pointed out that the city was planning to spend down $226,000 in reserves in 2022, and she wanted to ensure the city maintained a comfortable margin for unexpected expenses.
Council Member Erik Skogquist supported Barnett’s suggestion.
“I never liked drawing things down either,” he said.
Council Member Brian Wesp also supported the idea. He aims to keep the levy as flat as possible each year, he said, but he acknowledged inflation and the possibility of unexpected costs related to upcoming work on Highway 10.
Mayor Phil Rice pointed out that the city has been intentionally spending its reserves for a number of years because it had a high level of reserves. The City Charter requires it to have 30% of its general fund expenditures in reserve, and the city currently has about 42%, according to Finance Director Brenda Springer.
Council Member Jeff Weaver said he doesn’t want the city to keep its reserves so high that the state or other funding sources start to think the city doesn’t need as much aid.
Rice said that even with the additional $75,000 on the levy, the city still plans to spend down the reserve balance in 2022.
“It’s just not spending it down by as much,” Rice said. “We’re going to still spend down by $151,000. We’re just saying let’s not go the full 226 down.”
Considering ongoing inflation, Rice felt that was wise.
“There is sort of that magic area where we don’t want to have too much reserve because it’s not … efficient for our taxpayers, but at the same time we are expecting that costs are going to rise dramatically over the next two or three years,” he said.
Ultimately the council unanimously approved the levy at a 4.9% increase or about $7.8 million, excluding the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.
According to city staff estimates, an average home with a value of about $254,000 can expect to pay about $809 in city property taxes in 2022, or about $25 more than in 2021. But many factors can affect individual tax bills, and the estimate doesn’t account for the additional $75,000 the council added to the levy.
The City Council also approved its 2022 budget Dec. 20, setting the general fund budget at almost $14 million, an increase of about $1.1 million over 2021.
The city is budgeting for an additional full-time police officer, paying election-related costs, making trail system and road repairs, extending sidewalks, purchasing less-than-lethal equipment and ammunition for the Police Department, replacing the Aquatic Center boiler, reroofing City Hall and more.
The city posts the budget online at anokaminnesota.com.
